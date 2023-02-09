trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Eugene Lee, award-winning Broadway, ‘SNL’ set designer, dies

by MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press - 02/09/23 10:43 AM ET
by MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press - 02/09/23 10:43 AM ET
FILE – Eugene Lee poses with his Tony Award for Best Scenic Design for “Wicked” at the Tony Awards in New York on June 6, 2004. Lee, the six-time Emmy Award-winning production designer for “Saturday Night Live” and who won three Tony Awards for his Broadway sets, died Tuesday in Providence, R.I. He was 83. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Eugene Lee, the six-time Emmy Award-winning production designer for “Saturday Night Live” who won three Tony Awards for his Broadway sets, including the complicated, greenified Emerald City of “Wicked,” has died. He was 83.

Lee died Tuesday in Providence, Rhode Island, said Trinity Repertory Company, where he had been a resident artist since 1967 and designed sets for more than 100 productions.

“Eugene Lee was a once-in-a-generation theater artist, one of the greatest minds to ever answer the question ‘What is theater?’” artistic director Curt Columbus said in a statement.

His numerous Broadway productions include the original Stephen Sondheim musicals “Sweeney Todd” in 1979 and “Merrily We Roll Along” in 1981, “Seussical” in 2001, the “Show Boat” revival of 1994-1997 and, more recently, “Amazing Grace” and “Bright Star.”

His work for the Broadway stage varied from building a seedy Chinese restaurant for David Mamet’s “Glengarry Glen Ross” to spare, interlocking wood frames for “The Other Place.” His most imaginative work can be seen today in “Wicked,” complete with a smoke-breathing dragon, a giant fantasy clock and a bubble-blowing pendulum that carries a witch.

Lee designed the big clock, based on a mention in the Gregory Maguire novel, and defined his vision by creating a series of moving panels of gears and cog wheels that became the central image for the set. Cued to the music and lighting by computers, the panels and the wheels seem in constant motion during transitions from one song and scene to the next, rolling and sliding along the floor in grooves disguised by clouds of smoke. The clock image envelops all the characters in the Oz story.

During a set visit in 2004, Lee smiled often when he talked about this project.

“Where else can you build a dragon?” he asked.

Lee was the production designer on “Saturday Night Live” from the show’s premiere until his death. He also led the production design for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and the 2000 television movie “On Golden Pond,” among others. For his work in TV production design, Lee was nominated for 18 Emmys, winning six.

“His contribution to the arts and our culture, at both a local and national level, is massive and he will forever be remembered as one of the giants of the field,” said Lee’s longtime co-designer and assistant Patrick Lynch at Trinity.

Lee is survived by his wife, Brooke, and their two sons.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  2. Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states
  3. Rick Scott battles with CNN anchor over claim Biden cut Medicare 
  4. Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
  5. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  6. Democrats launch effort to expel Santos from Congress
  7. House weaponization panel opens first hearing with a partisan bang
  8. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
  9. The seven biggest lies Biden told this week
  10. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  11. New arrests show why the coming MAGA house attacks on the FBI endanger law and ...
  12. Hunter Biden attorney rejects House Oversight request for records
  13. Fetterman doctors rule out new stroke, office says
  14. Sinema: State of the Union ‘has devolved into a junior high softball game’
  15. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
  16. GOP divided over whether heckling Biden hurts them
  17. Biden gets the best of GOP
  18. Senators call out Buttigieg at Southwest hearing
Load more

Video

See all Video