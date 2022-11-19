trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Eurovision winner Ruslana leads Ukrainians in Athens march

by The Associated Press - 11/19/22 3:46 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/19/22 3:46 PM ET
Ukrainian pop singer and former Eurovision song contest winner Ruslana, center, shouts slogans as she takes part in a protest to condemn the Russian strikes against multiple cities across Ukraine, in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Several hundred Ukrainians and symapthizers protesting the Russian invasion were joined by Ukrainian singer and 2004 Eurovision song contest winner Ruslana on Saturday in a march through central Athens.

The protesters ended up at Athens’ central Syntagma Square, where they sang Ukrainian folk songs, led by Ruslana.

They were joined by a small group of Iranian protesters marching for women’s rights in Iran.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Video

See all Video