Eurovision winner Ruslana leads Ukrainians in Athens march
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Several hundred Ukrainians and symapthizers protesting the Russian invasion were joined by Ukrainian singer and 2004 Eurovision song contest winner Ruslana on Saturday in a march through central Athens.
The protesters ended up at Athens’ central Syntagma Square, where they sang Ukrainian folk songs, led by Ruslana.
They were joined by a small group of Iranian protesters marching for women’s rights in Iran.
