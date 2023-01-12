trending:

‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller avoids jail on trespassing charge

by The Associated Press - 01/12/23 11:53 AM ET
Ezra Miller
FILE – Ezra Miller attends the 15th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York on Nov. 5, 2018. Miller, known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films, has reached a plea agreement with Vermont prosecutors in which they will plead guilty to an unlawful trespass charge that they broke into a home and stole three bottles of liquor. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ezra Miller is due in court Friday where the “Flash” actor is set to accept a plea deal to avoid jail time in connection with a break-in at a southern Vermont home last spring.

Miller agreed to a suspended sentence of 89 to 90 days in jail for the misdemeanor of unlawful trespass, according to a plea deal filed with the Vermont Superior Court in Bennington. Miller will also be fined $500 plus a $192 surcharge and be placed on probation for a year. Two other charges were dropped, including a felony burglary charge that could have carried a sentence of 25 years in prison.

Miller pleaded not guilty in October to stealing liquor from a neighbor’s home, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior by the actor last year that stretched from Hawaii to New England.

Vermont State Police responded to a burglary complaint in the town of Stamford on May 1 and found that several bottles of alcohol had been taken from a residence while the homeowner was away.

The homeowner said he had been friends with Miller for about 18 years and bought the home a year and half ago in Stamford, where Miller also owned a home, according to the police affidavit. Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.

Miller was arrested twice last year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar.

Miller stars in the upcoming film “The Flash,” expected to be out in June 2023, after appearing in several “Justice League” films for Warner Bros. and D.C. Films.

