AP Entertainment

Football, World Series most popular on television

by The Associated Press - 11/01/22 7:17 PM ET
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates with safety Adrian Amos (31) after intercepting a ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the 20 most-watched programs in prime-time television for the week of Oct. 24-30, according to the Nielsen company.

1. NFL Football: Green Bay at Buffalo, NBC, 19.62 million.

2. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 15.31.

3. World Series, Game 1: Philadelphia at Houston, Fox, 11.48 million.

4. World Series, Game 2: Philadelphia at Houston, Fox, 10.8 million.

5. NFL Football: Chicago at New England, ESPN, 10.35 million.

6. “The OT,” Fox, 10.32 million.

7. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 10.24 million.

8. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Seattle, Fox, 9.22 million.

9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.04 million.

10. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.07 million.

11. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.97 million.

12. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.78 million.

13. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 5.95 million.

14. “East New York,” CBS, 5.84 million.

15. “Football Night in America, Part 2,” NBC, 5.83 million.

16. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 5.77 million.

17. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.76 million.

18. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.68 million.

19. College Football: Michigan St. at Michigan, ABC, 5.58 million.

20. “FBI,” CBS, 5.45 million.

