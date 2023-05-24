trending:

Former cast member of ‘Basketball Wives LA’ admits to 15 federal crimes

by AP - 05/24/23 3:22 PM ET
by AP - 05/24/23 3:22 PM ET

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former cast member of the reality TV show “Basketball Wives LA” admitted to more than a dozen federal felonies in a court appearance Wednesday in St. Louis.

Brittish Williams, 33, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS and three counts of wire fraud. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 23.

U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming said in a statement that the crimes “victimized taxpayers, banks, credit card companies, individuals and programs that were intended to help struggling businesses and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Fleming said federal prosecutors will seek reimbursement for the victims.

Among the crimes Williams admitted to in the plea agreement: Using false Social Security numbers to defraud banks and credit card companies; illegally obtaining loans meant for businesses damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic; and submitting fake medical bills to an insurance company, defrauding that company of nearly $140,000.

All told, the losses from her fraud schemes amounted to nearly $450,000.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Williams appeared on the reality show in its third season in 2014, when she was engaged to Lorenzo Gordon, who played professional basketball overseas.

