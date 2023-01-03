trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

France’s César movie awards take stand against sexual crimes

by The Associated Press - 01/03/23 11:25 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/03/23 11:25 AM ET

PARIS (AP) — Movie stars and other film industry workers convicted of or facing possible prison time for sexual or sexist violence are being banned from France’s top movie award ceremony “out of respect for the victims.”

The handing out of the César awards — the French equivalent of the Oscars and scheduled this year for Feb. 24 in Paris — is a glittering annual highlight of the movie industry calendar in France.

But the Césars have also faced scrutiny — like other sections of the global movie industry — in the wake of the #MeToo social movement against sexual violence.

Women’s rights activists protested outside the 2020 ceremony where director Roman Polanski won an award. Actress Adele Haenel, who alleged sexual assault by another French director in the early 2000s when she was 15, got up and walked out of the room, followed by a few others, when Polanski was named best director for “An Officer and a Spy.”

Polanski didn’t attend the ceremony, calling it a “public lynching.” He is still wanted in the United States, decades after he was charged with raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977. He pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor but fled the country on the eve of sentencing.

The board that oversees the Césars has in recent months been considering possible rules to cover potential nominees who are suspected of crimes. That work continues. The board in November also removed actor Sofiane Bennacer from possible consideration for a newcomers’ award this year after French media reported that he is under investigation for alleged rapes.

In the meantime, the board has laid out regulations for this year’s ceremony, announcing this week that “out of respect for the victims” it has “decided to not shine a light on people accused by judicial authorities of violent acts.”

Potential nominees won’t be invited to this year’s awards ceremony if they’re under investigation for violence punishable with a prison sentence, notably sexual or sexist violence, the board said.

The same will also apply to people already convicted of such acts, the board said.

Other people would also not be allowed to speak on their behalf if they win an award, it said.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Tuesday’s McCarthy drama at the Capitol  
  2. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  3. Press: George Santos for Speaker of the House
  4. House Speaker Election Coverage: House adjourns after McCarthy suffers defeat ...
  5. Chaos reigns in House as GOP fails to pick a Speaker
  6. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  7. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
  8. DHS proposes higher fees on immigrants applying for work-based visas
  9. Three possible Speakers-in-waiting to watch if McCarthy falls
  10. Jeffries wins more votes than McCarthy in first round of Speaker contest
  11. Trump won’t say if he’s sticking by McCarthy after failed Speakership votes
  12. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  13. The Republicans voting against McCarthy
  14. Democrats spend day throwing shade at Republicans
  15. There’s a way to end Putin for good
  16. Prosecutors in Brazil reopening criminal fraud case against George Santos
  17. House adjourns with no Speaker
  18. Damar Hamlin injury tests ESPN with terrifying live television moment
Load more

Video

See all Video