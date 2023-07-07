trending:

French actor Alain Delon’s children accuse his companion of bullying, dog cruelty

by AP - 07/07/23 8:58 AM ET
FILE - French actor Alain Delon and his son Anthony Delon, left, arrive at the Saint Germain des Près church to attend Jean-Paul Belmondo's funeral service, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in Paris. Alain Delon's children are accusing his partner of bullying the 87-year-old French film star and of cruelty toward his dog — legal complaints that a French prosecutor has now directed police to investigate. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
PARIS (AP) — The children of French actor Alain Delon accused a woman who lived with the 87-year-old movie star of bullying him and of mistreating his dog, and a French prosecutor directed police to investigate the legal complaints.

The prosecutor, Jean-Cédric Gaux, said in a statement late Thursday that Delon’s family filed two legal complaints this week against Hiromi Rollin. Gaux said Rollin lived with the star of “The Samurai,” “The Leopard” and other movies at the Delon family home and described her as the actor’s companion.

Rollin denies any wrongdoing, according to her lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou.

A complaint filed by a lawyer for Delon’s children Anthony, Anouchka and Alain-Fabien alleged that Rollin was “demeaning and aggressive” with Delon and his children, sought to intercept his mail and phone messages, and that she hit his dog, the prosecutor’s statement said.

The actor himself supported the legal action, the statement said.

In a second complaint, Anthony Delon accused Rollin of violence against a vulnerable person and of animal cruelty, according to the statement.

The prosecutor said he opened a preliminary investigation and entrusted police to look into the complaints.

Rollin’s lawyer, Bouzrou, said in a statement that she contests the accusations “in their entirety.” The statement said Rollin is filing a complaint of her own against members of Delon’s family and bodyguards for alleged violent acts against her.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

