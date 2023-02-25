trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

French documentary ‘On the Adamant’ wins top Berlinale prize

by The Associated Press - 02/25/23 2:34 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/25/23 2:34 PM ET
Nicolas Philibert, director of the documentary “Sur lAdamant” (“On the Adamant”), receives the Golden Bear for Best Film at the Berlinale awards ceremony from presenter Hadnet Tesfai during the award ceremony at the Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb.25, 2023. (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — The French documentary “On the Adamant” (Sur l’Adamant) directed by Nicolas Philibert was named best film Saturday at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival.

The film takes viewers onto a Seine barge in Paris that serves as a floating day-care center for adults suffering from mental disorders.

“That a documentary is awarded and celebrated, that a documentary can be considered to be cinema in its own right touches me deeply,” said a visibly moved Philibert after the prize was announced by the seven-member jury headed by American actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart.

Philibert said that in the film he had tried to “reverse the image” that people have of those with mental illness and allow viewers to see “what unites us beyond our differences”

“As we all know, the craziest people are not those we think they are,” he added.

The award for best director went to fellow French filmmaker Philippe Garrel for “The Plough” (Le grand chariot) about three siblings who are trying to keep alive the family puppeteering business.

Best leading performance was awarded to Spanish actor Sofía Ortero, who plays an 8-year-old child searching for identity and acceptance in “20,000 Species of Bees” (20.000 especies de abejas).

The award for best supporting performance went to Austrian actor Thea Ehre for her role in “Till the End of the Night” (Bis ans Ende der Nacht), while the best screenplay went to “Music” by German filmmaker Angela Schanelec.

French cinematographer Hélène Louvart received the Silver Bear for outstanding artistic contribution for her work on “Disco Boy.”

The 73rd Berlinale kicked off with an address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who asked artists and filmmakers to unequivocally declare their support for his country in its effort to fend off Russia’s invasion forces

Zelenskyy, a former comedian and actor, featured prominently in Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, “Superpower,” which had its world premiere in Berlin.

___

Full list of Berlinale awards.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple Watch ban: Here’s what happens next
  2. Rihanna’s Super Bowl show clocks more FCC complaints than Sam Smith’s ...
  3. Trump impeachment whistleblower and retired colonel says Russian leaders will ...
  4. Mike Lindell says he will sue McCarthy for sharing Jan. 6 footage only with ...
  5. McCarthy pushes ahead with task force to evict lawmakers from committees
  6. ‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Florida woman must give birth despite baby ...
  7. News outlets demand access to Jan. 6 footage McCarthy gave to Tucker Carlson
  8. State lawmaker vows to filibuster all bills until GOP withdraws ...
  9. Hobbs urges state bar to conduct ethics review of former Arizona attorney ...
  10. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  11. Michigan, Texas officials complain they weren’t warned of contaminated ...
  12. Tester hands Democrats 2024 boost with tough road ahead
  13. The election that could have changed the world in 2023
  14. Zelensky shows some openness to China’s cease-fire proposal: ‘The question ...
  15. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  16. Pence breaks with DeSantis over Ukraine position: Putin will not stop at Ukraine
  17. Are headlights brighter than they used to be?
  18. The Memo: Trump’s surprise — a slightly conventional campaign
Load more

Video

See all Video