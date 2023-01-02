trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Gangsta Boo, a former member of Three 6 Mafia, dies at 43

by JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press - 01/02/23 3:56 PM ET
by JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press - 01/02/23 3:56 PM ET

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gangsta Boo, a Southern rapper who was a former member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, has died. She was 43.

Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell was found dead Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee, her hometown. The cause of death has not been released.

“The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell,” said the rapper’s mother Veronica Mitchell and family in a statement issued Monday. “The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one.”

The rapper launched her career at age of 14 when she was noticed by DJ Paul, a founding member of Three 6 Mafia. By 15, she joined the rap collective, which included notable members DJ Paul, Juicy J, Crunchy Black and Lord Infamous.

Gangsta Boo gained instant notoriety with her shoot-from-the-hip, rapid-fire rap flow on Three 6 Mafia’s 1995 debut album “Mystic Stylez,” which became a cult classic. She appeared on five more of the group’s albums, including “Chapter 2: World Domination” and the platinum-selling “When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1.”

In 1998, she branched out with her debut solo album “Enquiring Minds.” The album was highlighted by “Where Dem Dollas At,” featuring Juicy J and DJ Paul.

After Three 6 Mafia released “Choices: The Album” in 2001, she left the group to focus on her solo career. She dropped her sophomore album, “Both Worlds (asterisk)69,” which reached No. 29 on the Billboard 200 chart. Her third album, “Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera,” was released in 2003.

During her career, Gangsta Boo collaborated with popular artists including OutKast, Eminem, Gucci Mane, Lil Jon, E-40 and T.I. This year, she appeared on Latto’s “FTCU” that also included GloRilla.

Last month, Gangsta Boo said she was on the verge of releasing her fourth studio album “The BooPrint,” this year. Last week, she filmed an unreleased video, “Imma Mack,” with producer Drumma Boy.

“Gangsta Boo was like a sister to me and told the world about me the way my blood brother did,” Drumma Boy said in a statement. “We both are Leos and share the same energy towards unity and seeing people happy! This is just such a devastating loss cuz she always wanted to see others win! RIP to the Queen Of Memphis, forever my sister.”

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants
  2. Trump tax returns raise alarms about fairness of US tax code
  3. Merrick Garland’s unprecedented dilemma
  4. GOP lawmaker teases ‘true’ conservative alternative to McCarthy ahead of ...
  5. Outgoing GOP rep: Right expending energy on conspiracies gives Democrats ...
  6. McCarthy struggles to win support for Speaker with hours until floor showdown
  7. Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest
  8. Former GOP aide on Speaker vote: ‘Self-serving’ Republicans would make ...
  9. Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year
  10. GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential ...
  11. Biden faces questions over whether he can beat DeSantis
  12. As pandemic wanes, subway cars remain half-empty
  13. Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
  14. Hope Hicks to aide on Jan. 6: ‘We all look like domestic terrorists now’
  15. Putin misjudged Ukraine. Is the West falling into a similar trap with Russia ...
  16. McCarthy offers concessions to detractors with House rules package
  17. Five factors that could determine the 2024 GOP nominee
  18. Kinzinger blames McCarthy for Trump ‘factor,’ ‘crazy elements’ in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video