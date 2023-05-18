trending:

Garth Brooks extends sold-out Las Vegas residency with 2024 dates

by RIO YAMAT, Associated Press - 05/18/23 2:05 PM ET
Host Garth Brooks speaks at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Country music star Garth Brooks says his new Las Vegas residency has been extended with 18 additional dates next year ahead of opening night on Thursday.

Tickets for the “Garth Brooks/Plus One” show at Caesars Palace hotel-casino sold out quickly when they went on sale in late 2022.

“When the 2023 shows went on sale, I felt extremely fortunate and blessed,” Brooks said in a statement Thursday morning. “To even think I would get do this for another year makes me happier than I can explain.”

Fans who missed out on tickets for this year’s shows will receive early access to the 2024 dates during a presale opportunity before tickets go on sale May 31 to the general public. The 2024 shows are scheduled between April and July.

Brooks has promised that no two shows will be the same, saying fans can expect the occasional special guest and a rotating cast of band members at each show.

The award-winning singer and songwriter’s residency comes on the heels of his global “Stadium Tour” that launched in 2018 in Indiana and ended in September with a sold-out show in Dublin, Ireland.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

