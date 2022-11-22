trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Geoff Wonfor, director of Beatles ‘Anthology,’ dead at 73

by The Associated Press - 11/22/22 3:08 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/22/22 3:08 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — Geoff Wonfor, a Grammy-winning British filmmaker who directed the Beatles’ acclaimed “Anthology” documentary series and worked on the 1980s music program “The Tube” as well as several projects with Paul McCartney, has died at age 73.

His death was confirmed Tuesday by daughter Sam Wonfor, who said he died in Newcastle, where he grew up. Additional details were not immediately available.

Released in the mid-1990s, “The Beatles Anthology” was an authorized, multimedia project that included an eight-part documentary, three double albums and a coffee table book. Wonfor spent 4 1/2 years on the film, which combined archival footage with new interviews with the then-three surviving Beatles (McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison, who died in 2001). Wonfor’s challenges included weaving in commentary from John Lennon, who had been murdered in 1980.

“He was very vocal (in interviews),” Wonfor told the Los Angeles Times in 1995. “I hit on the idea of listening to his interviews that were done … getting all the pertinent questions and answers to any year we were doing (in the documentary) and then pose the exact same question to the other three Beatles, so it looked like the four of them were answering the same questions, which of course they were.”

The Anthology helped renew worldwide obsession in a band that had hardly been forgotten and brought Wonfor and co-director Bob Smeaton a Grammy in 1997 for best long form music video.

Wonfor also directed the McCartney videos “In the World Tonight” and “Young Boy” and a McCartney concert video from the Cavern Club, the Liverpool venue where the Beatles played many of their early shows. He was on hand, too, for a Beatles “reunion” from the 1990s — a video of “Real Love,” a song left unfinished by Lennon that the remaining Beatles completed and recorded.

His other credits included “Band Aid 20,” a documentary about the anniversary re-recording of the British charity song “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” and “Sunday for Sammy,” a tribute to the late British actor Sammy Johnson.

Wonfor had been prominent in British entertainment since the 1980s, when he directed a handful of episodes of “The Tube” and made a documentary about “Shanghai Surprise,” a feature film produced by Harrison and starring Madonna and Sean Penn. His work with Harrison would unexpectedly lead to the biggest undertaking of his career.

“I was at my dad’s and it was Paul McCartney who rang up and he says, ‘Hello there, you’re alright’? And I say, ‘Yeah, I’m fine,'” Wonfor explained during a 2018 appearance at the Newcastle Film Festival.

“He said, ‘I was talking to a mate of yours last night.’ I went, ‘Who the hell does he know that I know?’ He says, ‘A little guy called George Harrison.’ … And he says, ‘Anyway,’ and we talked long into the night and he says, ‘We want to do a history of the Beatles and you are that man.’”

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff
  2. Supreme Court declines to shield Trump tax returns from Congress
  3. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  4. McConnell fight with GOP opponent shifts to new battleground
  5. Seven Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024
  6. AP fires reporter behind retracted Russian missiles story
  7. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  8. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  9. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  10. GOP senator hails House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
  11. Naomi Biden, husband moved into the White House before her wedding ceremony
  12. Pompeo says head of teacher’s union is the ‘most dangerous person in the ...
  13. Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
  14. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  15. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly on his party understanding the border: ‘Not even ...
  16. DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll
  17. Republicans seize on early voting after disappointing midterms
  18. Biden calls veteran credited with taking down Club Q gunman
Load more

Video

See all Video