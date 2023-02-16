trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

German ballet director fired over feces attack on critic

by The Associated Press - 02/16/23 8:11 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/16/23 8:11 AM ET
FILE – A TV cameraman films the State Opera in Hanover, Germany, Feb. 13, 2023. The Hannover State Opera said Thursday that it is ending its contract with ballet director Marco Goecke after he smeared dog feces on the face of a newspaper critic whose reviews he had taken exception to. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP, File)

BERLIN (AP) — The Hannover State Opera said Thursday that it is ending its contract with ballet director Marco Goecke after he smeared dog feces on the face of a newspaper critic whose reviews he had taken exception to.

Goecke was suspended from his post as ballet chief this week after the Saturday attack on dance critic Wiebke Huester of German daily newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The confrontation took place during the interval of a premiere at the opera house.

The theater’s management had called on him to apologize “comprehensively” and explain himself. Goecke later issued a statement describing his behavior as “absolutely unacceptable” but said he had acted ”in the heat of the moment” and while suffering from “nervous strain” resulting from two premieres in quick succession.

He accused Huester of writing “often nasty reviews.”

“I apologize for the fact that I finally blew my top, but I also ask for a certain understanding at least for the reasons why this happened,” he said.

The attack and Goecke’s tepid apology were widely criticized. Hannover’s mayor, Belit Onay, said attacks on press freedom should have “no place” in the city.

The head of the opera house, Laura Berman, said its contract with Goecke would be dissolved with immediate effect by mutual agreement and that he would be permitted to access the premises for the time being.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  2. Georgia grand jury in Trump interference probe reports at least one witness may ...
  3. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  4. FEC presses Santos to identify campaign treasurer
  5. Biden signs executive order to address racial inequity
  6. Ten Republican senators hosting fundraiser for Banks’ Senate bid
  7. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  8. Joe Biden’s China problem just got a whole lot worse
  9. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  10. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rejects ‘Bush in heels’ Haley
  11. How China’s spy balloon spurred a rapid shift in US sky patrol
  12. Wall Street Journal editorial board sees ‘no clear rationale’ for Haley ...
  13. Gallego leads Sinema, Republican candidates in potential Arizona Senate ...
  14. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  15. Hawley proposes ban on social media for kids under 16
  16. CNN’s Don Lemon: Nikki Haley ‘isn’t in her prime’ 
  17. Watch live: White House press briefing
  18. Trump attacks Haley on Medicare, Social Security cuts
Load more

Video

See all Video