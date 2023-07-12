trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Music streams for 2023 hit 1 trillion in record time. Latin and K-pop artists are big reasons why

by MARIA SHERMAN, Associated Press - 07/12/23 10:13 AM ET
by MARIA SHERMAN, Associated Press - 07/12/23 10:13 AM ET
FILE - Bad Bunny speaks at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas on April 25, 2022. The global music industry surpassed one trillion streams in a calendar year, Luminate's 2023 Midyear Report has found. Global streams are also up 30.8 percent from last year, reflective of an increasingly international music marketplace. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE – Bad Bunny speaks at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas on April 25, 2022. The global music industry surpassed one trillion streams in a calendar year, Luminate’s 2023 Midyear Report has found. Global streams are also up 30.8 percent from last year, reflective of an increasingly international music marketplace. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Is non-English language music the future of the music business? Perhaps.

The global music industry surpassed 1 trillion streams at the fastest pace, ever, in a calendar year, Luminate’s 2023 Midyear Report has found. The number was reached in three months, a full month faster than 2022.

Global streams are also up 30.8% from last year, reflective of an increasingly international music marketplace.

Additionally, Luminate found that two in five — or 40% — of U.S. music listeners enjoy music in a non-English language. And a whopping 69% of U.S. music listeners enjoy music from artists originating outside of the U.S.

According to the report, Spanish, French, Japanese, Korean, Italian, German, and Arabic are the most popular languages for non-Anglophonic music among U.S. music listeners, with Latin genres and K-pop leading the charge.

“Specifically, our streaming data shows that Spanish and Korean language music are the most popular when taking a look at the top 10,000 most streamed songs (audio and video combined) during the first half of 2023,” says Jaime Marconette, Luminate’s senior director of music insights and industry relations.

“Furthermore, Spanish-language music’s share of that top 10,000 has grown 3.6% since 2021, while English-language music’s share has dropped 4.2% in that same time,” he says.

That is reflected in Luminate’s 2023 Midyear Top Albums chart, where Bad Bunny ‘s spring 2022 album “Un Verano Sin Ti” still breaks the top 10 a year later (the chart factors in a combination of album sales, on-demand audio/visual sales, and digital track sales). When “top albums” are defined by physical and digital sales exclusively, K-pop dominates, taking up six of the top 10 spots.

“K-pop fans are, unsurprisingly, some of the most enthusiastic fans across physical formats,” Marconette says.

Luminate found that K-pop fans are 69% more likely to purchase vinyl and 46% more likely to purchase CDs than the average U.S. music listener in the next 12 months. One in four K-pop fans has purchased a cassette in the last 12 months.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. White House warns reporter he may lose press pass over continued interruptions
  3. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  4. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  5. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  6. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  7. IRS whistleblowers on Hunter Biden case to publicly testify
  8. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  9. Indictment inflames DOJ politicization debate
  10. Top House Armed Services Democrat says ‘more likely than not’ that defense ...
  11. FBI Director Wray faces House Judiciary griling on bias, FISA, more: recap
  12. Senate Democrats take aim at investor home purchases
  13. Trump’s rivals face GOP criticism for not going on the attack
  14. NATO summit exposes rifts in Biden, Zelensky bond
  15. Reading for fun plunges to ‘crisis’ level for US students
  16. Wray takes aim at GOP claims of FBI politicization
  17. Christie: Trump goes to bed every night ‘thinking about the sound of the jail ...
  18. Biden’s social media manipulation is exactly what the Framers feared
Load more