Gordy, Robinson named MusiCares’ 2023 Person of the Year

by The Associated Press - 10/20/22 6:41 PM ET
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson will be honored as next year’s MusiCares Persons of the Year, celebrating the legacy of Motown a few days before the Grammy Awards.

MusiCares announced Thursday that Gordy and Robinson will receive the prestigious honor in Los Angeles on Feb. 3, 2023. Performers set to pay tribute to both will be announced at a later date.

Gordy, a music mogul who founded the Motown record label, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Robinson is a Grammy winner who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

It’s the first time the tribute ceremony will honor two greats. Joni Mitchell was this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year.

The Grammy Awards will air live Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

The MusiCares Person of the Year is a career achievement award handed out for a combination of inspiring artistic accomplishments and philanthropy.

The gala handing it out raises funds for the programs of MusiCares, the Recording Academy charity that provides health and welfare services to musicians in need.

