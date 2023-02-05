trending:

AP Entertainment

Grammys 2023 live updates: Latest news from red carpet, show

by The Associated Press - 02/05/23 1:12 AM ET
Trevor Noah
FILE – Trevor Noah appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. Noah is hosting the Grammy Awards for a third-straight year. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-carpet and behind-the-scenes updates on the 2023 Grammy Awards from The Associated Press. Live updates — any times Pacific — are brought to you by AP journalists at the show in Los Angeles and around the country.

INTRO TRACK

The 2023 Grammy Awards show is upon us. With the notoriously long red carpet set to rollout in a matter of hours, it’s time to study up on our writers’ predictions for the evening.

Most of the awards will be handed out before the CBS telecast gets started, but we’ll keep you updated on the tallies from the Premiere Ceremony.

The AP will be hosting its own red carpet show, featuring a mix of fashion and interviews. It’ll be streamed on YouTube, Twitter and right here on apnews.com.

Follow AP’s coverage of the 2023 Grammys at https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards.

