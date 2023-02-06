trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Grammys rebound from COVID years, reach 12.4 million viewers

by The Associated Press - 02/06/23 5:18 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/06/23 5:18 PM ET
Lizzo performs a medley at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 12.4 million people tuned in to watch stars Harry Styles, Lizzo and Bad Bunny perform at the Grammy Awards, along with a tribute to 50 years of rap history.

That’s up from the pandemic-affected broadcasts of the last two years, the Nielsen company said on Monday. Live viewership was 8.8 million in 2021 and 8.9 million in 2022.

While the Grammys bounced back, it didn’t reach the viewership levels of pre-COVID days. Music’s showcase night was seen by 18.7 million people in 2020.

Live television viewership has declined across-the-board over the past few years, with pro football one of the few events to buck the trend.

There was no immediate estimate of how viewing broke down between CBS and its sister streaming service, Paramount+, which also covered the awards. The number is likely to increase slightly when delayed viewing is counted later.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pentagon ‘did not detect’ previous Chinese spy balloons: US general
  2. Allies defend Harris after critical New York Times piece
  3. Greene calls for probe into why Trump was unaware of previous Chinese balloons
  4. House GOP seeks to divide, conquer Democrats on socialism
  5. What we know about Chinese balloon sightings during Trump presidency
  6. Rough seas complicate US efforts to recover suspected China spy balloon
  7. Sarah Huckabee Sanders reaches highest GOP standing yet with response to Biden
  8. GOP critic dials up pressure on McConnell: ‘Tired of caving’
  9. DeSantis wants a ‘core curriculum.’ That idea is college kryptonite.
  10. Chinese balloons flew over US three times during Trump administration: officials
  11. Trump, Christie exchange fire after gloomy 2024 prediction
  12. McCarthy argues for debt limit and spending deal in pre-State of the Union ...
  13. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  14. America’s distrust of Washington is a five-alarm political crisis
  15. Biden’s post-midterm honeymoon shows signs of ending
  16. DeSantis leads Trump in head-to-head match-up: poll
  17. Texas governor unveils plan for statewide TikTok ban
  18. Mary Miller to skip Biden’s State of the Union
Load more

Video

See all Video