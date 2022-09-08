trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Griffin Poetry Prize merges, and expands, annual awards

by The Associated Press - 09/08/22 9:09 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/08/22 9:09 AM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the world’s most generous poetry awards is both consolidating and expanding.

Officials of Canada’s Griffin Poetry Prize announced Thursday that they are combining their international and Canadian honors into a single award, worth $100,000. The prize’s founder, the businessman and philanthropist Scott Griffin, said the awards were originally in separate categories because he believed Canadian poets needed the attention.

“Now that a lot of Canadians have been recognized in the poetry world, we felt it was time they had to compete on the international stage with everybody else,” he said, citing such Canadian writers as Margaret Atwood, Anne Carson and Robert Bringhurst.

Griffin officials have also created a new prize for first-time Canadian poets that includes a six-week residency in Italy.

“The Griffin Poetry Prize has been acknowledging and encouraging poets for 22 years,” Atwood, a founding Griffin trustee, said in a statement. “At a time when censorship and attacks on a diverse array of writers are on the rise in many countries — including the United States — it’s heartening to see such a strong vote of confidence in poets coming from Canada. Poetry is not a minor art form; it is the crucible of human language.”

Previous Griffin winners include Carson, Charles Simic and John Ashbery.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DoorDash customer says delivery ...
  2. Trump special master ruling ...
  3. House Republicans ‘gravely ...
  4. Schumer in tough spot over Manchin ...
  5. DOJ appeals special master ruling in ...
  6. A Russian soldier speaks out: ‘The ...
  7. Klobuchar pulls vote on bipartisan ...
  8. Trump offers statement on Queen ...
  9. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
  10. Justice should welcome special master ...
  11. Milley: Russian strategic objectives ...
  12. Hail to the queen
  13. Florida judge throws Trump, DOJ ...
  14. Sanders vows to oppose controversial ...
  15. Liberals push Biden on marijuana ...
  16. Queen Elizabeth, longest-serving ...
  17. Operation London Bridge: Here’s ...
  18. Five things to know about Aileen ...
Load more

Video

See all Video