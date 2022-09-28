trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Guilty plea in hit-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes

by The Associated Press - 09/28/22 3:36 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/28/22 3:36 PM ET
Lisa Banes
FILE – Actor Lisa Banes poses for photos in Park City, Utah, Jan. 26, 2015. The man charged with fatally striking “Gone Girl” actor Banes with an electric scooter last year in New York City, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, Wednesday, Sept. 28. 2022, and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The man charged with fatally striking “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison.

Brian Boyd, 27, will be sentenced on Nov. 30 in the death of Banes, who was hit by the scooter Boyd was operating as she crossed a New York City street in June 2021.

Banes was hospitalized and died on July 14, 2021, at age 65. She had appeared in movies including “Gone Girl” in 2014 and “Cocktail” in 1988 and on TV shows including “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

Boyd, who fled after crashing into Banes, was arrested weeks later. He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting,

The sentence promised to Boyd was less than the three to nine years that prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office had sought.

Boyd’s attorney said she had no comment.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  2. How low could stocks go? Much ...
  3. Judge tosses Sidney Powell’s ...
  4. Hurricane Ian roils Florida ...
  5. LIVE COVERAGE: Hurricane Ian makes ...
  6. How Hurricane Ian intensified so ...
  7. House GOP calls for ‘no’ vote on ...
  8. US Embassy in Russia tells Americans ...
  9. Biden asks if lawmaker killed in ...
  10. CIA director: Manpower just one of ...
  11. American Airlines flight interrupted ...
  12. Biden speaks with DeSantis about ...
  13. Florida v. California: The fight for ...
  14. Murder suspect and abducted ...
  15. Biden, DeSantis put politics aside ...
  16. What does a ban on natural gas ...
  17. The West needs leadership: Biden has ...
  18. Here are 10 of the worst hurricanes ...
Load more

Video

See all Video