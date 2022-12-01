trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront

by The Associated Press - 12/01/22 10:33 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/01/22 10:33 AM ET
This image released by Netflix shows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a scene from the upcoming documentary “Harry & Meghan,” directed by Liz Garbus. (Netflix via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Footage of an upcoming documentary about Harry and Meghan released Thursday shows the couple is once again prepared to tackle the topic of their rift with the royal family head on and in their own words.

Netflix’s release of roughly a minute of footage of “Harry & Meghan” comes as their relatives — the Prince and Princess of Wales — embark on a U.S. trip meant to promote the future king’s Earthshot prize. The trip to Boston, which is William and Kate’s first one since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, had already been clouded by tensions with Harry and Meghan, who quit their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

The footage includes photos and brief interview snippets of Harry and Meghan.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” the Duke of Sussex says as a photo of Meghan crying while holding a cellphone is shown. There’s the sound of glass breaking and an image of William and Kate appears.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear the story from us,” Meghan says as the trailer ends.

The trailer also includes images of the couple in happier times, with numerous happy shots of them together.

Netflix is billing the six-part series as “an unprecedented and in-depth” look at “one of the most-discussed couples in history.” It is directed by Liz Garbus, the Emmy winning producer of the Netflix documentary, “What Happened, Miss Simone?”

In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife signed a multiyear deal to produce nature series, documentaries and children’s programming for the streaming service.

The couple has already addressed their problems with the royal family in a bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  2. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  3. Senate rejects proposal to give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave
  4. Biden’s first state dinner draws famous faces
  5. Five reasons why the Georgia Senate runoff matters
  6. Elon Musk suspends Ye from Twitter following swastika tweet
  7. McCarthy indicates Republicans plan to investigate Jan. 6 panel
  8. Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
  9. Obama mocks Herschel Walker over werewolf, vampire talk
  10. Defense Department fails another audit, but makes progress
  11. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  12. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  13. DeSantis questions ‘huge underperformance’ among Republicans nationwide
  14. ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor Brad William Henke dies at 56: reports
  15. New York’s out-migration lost the GOP the governor’s mansion
  16. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  17. Arizona’s Cochise County certifies election following court order
  18. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
Load more

Video

See all Video