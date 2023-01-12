trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Harry Styles, Wet Leg lead Brit Awards nominations

by The Associated Press - 01/12/23 1:05 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/12/23 1:05 PM ET

LONDON (AP) — Former One Direction star Harry Styles and Wet Leg, an indie rock duo from the Isle of Wight, were the front-runners at this year’s Brit Awards, with each securing four nominations.

Styles earned nods Thursday for album of the year for “Harry’s House,” song of the year for “As It Was,” artist of the year and best pop/R&B act at the U.K.’s leading music prizes.

Wet Leg was nominated for album of the year for their chart-topping self-titled debut, and also received nods for group of the year, best new artist and best alternative rock act.

Others on the nomination list included George Ezra, Stormzy and dance music DJ Fred again, who were shortlisted for artist of the year.

Debut nominations went to K-pop girl group Blackpink, Eurovision singer Sam Ryder, Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow and British grime and hip hop artist Kojey Radical.

Disney claimed a rare nomination for international song of the year for the hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” by the cast of the film Encanto.

Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Lizzo will compete for international artist of the year.

This year’s Brits Awards will take place on Feb. 11 at London’s O2 arena.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Youngkin’s political brand at risk after GOP losses in Virginia
  2. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  3. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  4. GOP divided in rush to impeach Mayorkas
  5. Sanders bans ‘Latinx’ on first day as Arkansas governor
  6. McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment
  7. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  8. Another House Republican calls for George Santos to resign
  9. Transgender youth health care bans have a new target: adults
  10. Democrats deliver as Republicans dither
  11. McCarthy amplifies vow to keep Schiff, Swalwell off Intel Committee
  12. Paul Ryan: Trump is a ‘proven loser’
  13. What we know about the Biden documents so far
  14. Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in ...
  15. Here are America’s most popular and least popular governors 
  16. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  17. Politics or by-the-book? Investigating Biden’s classified documents
  18. Mega Millions: These numbers have been drawn the most since the last jackpot
Load more

Video

See all Video