trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Heyward to become music director of Mostly Mozart, which will get new name

by AP - 05/31/23 12:01 PM ET
by AP - 05/31/23 12:01 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathon Heyward will succeed Louis Langrée as music director of Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Orchestra, which will be given a new and as yet undetermined name by the summer of 2024.

The 30-year-old conductor will start a three-year contract in 2024, the performing arts organization said Wednesday.

Founded in 1966, the Mostly Mozart Orchestra has had a reduced presence in Lincoln Center’s summer programming in recent years. Lincoln Center in 1996 cut the Mostly Mozart schedule from seven weeks to four. The orchestra gave 15 performances last summer. There are 14 scheduled this summer, including 12 in renovated David Geffen Hall.

Heyward will work with Shanta Thake, Lincoln Center’s chief artistic officer, to integrate the orchestra into the larger Summer for the City festival.

Langrée, 62, is entering his last summer as music director, a position he assumed in 2003. He replaced Gerard Schwarz, who had been music director since 1984.

Heyward becomes music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in 2023-24.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  2. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  3. ‘Soft food’ to ‘good faith’: How Biden and McCarthy came together on ...
  4. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  5. Paul to force tough debt ceiling vote to cut total spending 
  6. House passes debt ceiling bill in big win for McCarthy: Five takeaways
  7. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  8. The Memo: How Chris Christie could be a wildcard in 2024 GOP race
  9. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  10. The Roberts Court takes aim at the Establishment Clause
  11. Debt ceiling vote recap: McCarthy lauds deal, pledges to get more work done
  12. Republicans and Democrats who bucked party leaders by voting no
  13. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  14. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  15. How Democrats can win noncollege voters without giving in to racism
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Congress poised to avert default in victory for ...
  17. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  18. Oklahoma Supreme Court strikes down two laws restricting abortion
Load more

Video

See all Video