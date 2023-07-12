trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Hollywood actors agree to mediation, but strike may be unavoidable

by ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press - 07/12/23 12:25 AM ET
by ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press - 07/12/23 12:25 AM ET
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during a rally outside Silvercup Studios, Tuesday May 9, 2023, in New York. Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators but say they doubt a deal will be reached by a negotiation deadline late Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
FILE – Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during a rally outside Silvercup Studios, Tuesday May 9, 2023, in New York. Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators but say they doubt a deal will be reached by a negotiation deadline late Wednesday.

“We are committed to the negotiating process and will explore and exhaust every possible opportunity to make a deal, however we are not confident that the employers have any intention of bargaining toward an agreement,” the Screen Actors Guild -American Federation of Radio and Television Artists said in a statement Tuesday night.

The actors could join the already striking Writers Guild of America and grind the already slowed production process to a halt if no agreement is reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The sides agreed to an extension before the original contract expiration date on June 30, resetting it to Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

Growing pessimism surrounding the talks seemed to turn to open hostility when SAG-AFTRA released a statement Tuesday night.

It came in response to a report in Variety that a group of Hollywood CEOs had been the force behind the request for mediation, which the union said was leaked before its negotiators were informed of the request.

The AMPTP declined comment through a representative. It’s not clear whether federal mediators have agreed to take part, but such an intervention would presumably require more time than the hours left on the contract.

“The AMPTP has abused our trust and damaged the respect we have for them in this process,” the SAG-AFTRA statement said. “We will not be manipulated by this cynical ploy to engineer an extension when the companies have had more than enough time to make a fair deal.”

Issues on the table in the talks include residual pay and the threat of unregulated use of artificial intelligence.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  3. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  4. Tuberville’s white nationalism comments trigger GOP uproar 
  5. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  6. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  7. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  8. Are your old CDs worth anything to collectors?
  9. FBI director to testify as GOP’s skepticism reaches fever pitch
  10. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  11. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  12. Christie: Trump goes to bed every night ‘thinking about the sound of the jail ...
  13. Teamsters president rips UPS, joins Twitter pile-on amid strike threat
  14. Justice Alito: States don’t always know what’s best for children
  15. Study: COVID spread from deer to humans multiple times
  16. The Memo: Trump delaying tactic on trial could scramble 2024 race
  17. Colorado governor writes open letter to Taylor Swift ahead of Denver shows
  18. A record share of Americans is living alone
Load more