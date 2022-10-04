trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Hollywood sign gets makeover ahead of its centennial in 2023

by The Associated Press - 10/04/22 11:36 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/04/22 11:36 AM ET
FILE – The Hollywood sign is pictured on Sept. 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Hollywood sign is getting a makeover befitting its status as a Tinseltown icon. After a pressure-wash and some rust removal, workers this week began using 250 gallons of primer and white paint to spruce up the sign ahead of its centennial next year. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Hollywood sign is getting a makeover befitting its status as a Tinseltown icon.

After a pressure-wash and some rust removal, workers this week began using 250 gallons (946 liters) of primer and white paint to spruce up the sign ahead of its centennial next year.

The entire renovation effort is expected to take up to eight weeks.

Originally built in 1923, the sign read “Hollywoodland” to promote a property development.

But after decades of neglect, the original sign was shortened to read “Hollywood” and then was replaced altogether with a new sign in 1978.

“It’s now representing not only the place of Hollywood, but it signifies the entertainment industry, and LA is the entertainment capital of the world,” Jeff Zarrinnam with the Hollywood Sign Trust said Monday.

The 45-foot-tall (13-meter) sign in the Hollywood Hills above Los Angeles is repainted every decade.

—-

This story has been corrected to show that the original sign was shortened before the 1978 replacement.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. What happens if Lake Powell runs out ...
  2. Press: Four years of Trump is worse ...
  3. GOP blasts media over Herschel Walker ...
  4. McConnell saw killing Manchin bill as ...
  5. The Memo: Trump’s death wish attack ...
  6. Trump sues CNN for defamation
  7. Supreme Court declines to hear case ...
  8. Five cases to watch as a conservative ...
  9. When will the Social Security ...
  10. Lawyer refused Trump instructions to ...
  11. The Hill’s 12:30 Report ...
  12. Ukraine capital preparing evacuation ...
  13. DeSantis takes over the national ...
  14. Conservative Supreme Court justices ...
  15. Cook Political Report shifts ...
  16. Freedom Caucus starts to turn up the ...
  17. Supreme Court to hear challenge to ...
  18. Cheney rips Trump ‘death ...
Load more

Video

See all Video