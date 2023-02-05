trending:

How to watch the Grammys live (including the red carpet)

by The Associated Press - 02/05/23 9:21 AM ET
FILE – Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammys have evolved from their humble beginnings into a daylong feast of music — and there’s many ways to watch the red carpet and show live.

Most of the awards are handed out before that during the Premiere Ceremony, which the Recording Academy will stream live Sunday beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the 2023 Grammys, including how to stream and where you can see music’s biggest stars walking the red carpet.

HOW TO WATCH THE GRAMMYS RED CARPET LIVE

E! will host its “Live from the Grammys Carpet” show with its mix of fashion coverage and celebrity interviews, beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern.

The Associated Press will also stream a two-hour red carpet show with interviews and fashion footage. It will be streamed on YouTube, Twitter and APNews.com.

HOW TO STREAM THE GRAMMYS SHOW

This Sunday’s 65th edition could see Beyoncé become the most decorated artist in Grammys history and will feature musical performances from Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo as well tributes to the late musicians Takeoff, Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie.

They’ll appear on the main show airing on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

For more coverage of this year’s Grammy Awards, visit: www.apnews.com/GrammyAwards

