trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Iconic Russian singer asks to be named ‘foreign agent’

by The Associated Press - 09/18/22 10:23 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/18/22 10:23 AM ET
FILE – Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Russian pop singer Alla Pugacheva pose for a photo during an awards ceremony in Moscow’s Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 22, 2014. Iconic Russian singer Alla Pugacheva, hugely popular since Soviet times, says she wants to be placed on Russia’s foreign agents list in solidarity with her husband who has been designated as one. The statement by Pugacheva on Instagram on Sunday is a notable slap from a prominent figure at Russian authorities, who have stifled dissent in recent years. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Iconic Russian singer Alla Pugacheva, hugely popular since Soviet times, says she wants to be placed on Russia’s foreign agents list in solidarity with her husband who has been designated as one.

The statement by Pugacheva on Instagram on Sunday is a notable slap from a prominent figure at Russian authorities, who have stifled dissent in recent years.

Pugacheva’s husband, singer and TV presenter Maxim Galkin, who has criticized Russia’s sending troops into Ukraine, was added to the foreign agents register on Saturday by the justice ministry for allegedly conducting political activities on behalf of Ukraine and receiving Ukrainian funding.

She called Galkin a “true and incorruptible patriot” who wishes for “the end of deaths of our guys for illusory goals.”

Russian law allows organizations and individuals deemed to be involved in political activity that receive funding from abroad to be declared foreign agents. The term carries a strong pejorative sense and implies additional government scrutiny.

The 73-year-old Pugacheva is noted for her emotional singing and colorful performances. She hit stardom in the 1970s and remains widely popular throughout the former Soviet Union.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s favorability rating drops ...
  2. Student loan forgiveness: Don’t ...
  3. Tensions rise amid frustration over ...
  4. 50 DAYS: Trump gives Democrats new ...
  5. Why has fact-checking disappeared ...
  6. No, DeSantis is not a human ...
  7. Democrats brace for life with a House ...
  8. Merrick Garland faces stormy waters ...
  9. Does the new bivalent COVID booster ...
  10. Deal averting railroad strike has ...
  11. Biden signs bill eliminating civil ...
  12. These world leaders were not invited ...
  13. These 15 GOP senators have signaled ...
  14. This week: Lofgren and Cheney to ...
  15. This is not your normal midterm ...
  16. The United States of fragility
  17. Trump says Vance ‘kissing my ...
  18. China has returned helium-3 from the ...
Load more

Video

See all Video