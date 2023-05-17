trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

In Cannes, ‘Rust’ is looking for buyers and Alec Baldwin has a new project

by The Associated Press - 05/17/23 7:24 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 05/17/23 7:24 PM ET
FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. A New Mexico judge has approved a $1.15 million settlement Monday, May 8, 2023, between a medic who worked on the “Rust” film set and one of several defendants she accused of negligence in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FILE – This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. A New Mexico judge has approved a $1.15 million settlement Monday, May 8, 2023, between a medic who worked on the “Rust” film set and one of several defendants she accused of negligence in the fatal 2021…

A year and a half after the fatal shooting of its cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the Alec Baldwin Western “Rust” is back on the market at the Cannes Film Festival, shopping for international buyers.

Last month, “Rust” resumed shooting in Montana to finish the independently financed production that shut down following Hutchins’ death in October 2021. Matthew Hutchins, her widower, is serving as an executive producer on the film as part of a settlement over a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Cannes film market, which is in centered in the Palais des Festivals but has no relation to the official festival lineup, is where “Rust” was first formed as a production in 2000. Goodfellas, a sales company formerly known as Wild Bunch International, is handling sales.

“Rust” still lacks North American distribution.

New Mexico prosecutors dropped criminal charges against Baldwin in April. Involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin were abandoned three weeks after a new prosecutor team took over the case, though the same charge currently remains for weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Assistant director David Halls has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Now, producers are seeking buyers for a film synonymous with Hutchins’ on-set death. Director Joel Souza was also wounded.

“This is an unprecedented film in regards to the circumstances,” producer Ryan Donnell Smith told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re trying to keep realistic expectations but shepherd this in the best way we can.”

Baldwin, though, has booked another film circulating the Cannes market. The actor is to join the cast of “Kent State,” a dramatization of the 1970 killing of four students by the National Guard protesting the Vietnam War on the Ohio college campus. In the film, written and to be directed by Karen Slade, Baldwin is to play Robert I. White, Kent State’s then president.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  2. Greene to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  3. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  4. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  5. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  6. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  7. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  8. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  9. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  10. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  11. Watch live: FBI whistleblowers testify before House ...
  12. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  13. New York progressives heckle Santos, argue with Greene on Capitol steps
  14. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  15. Judge in abortion pill case asks if Mother’s Day is ‘celebrating illness’
  16. Village People send Trump cease-and-desist over ‘Macho Man’ use at ...
  17. Supreme Court punts ruling on breadth of big tech’s liability shield in ...
  18. Supreme Court leaves Illinois assault weapons ban in place
Load more

Video

See all Video