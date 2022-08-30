trending:

In quiet TV week, ’60 Minutes’ lead the Nielsen ratings

by The Associated Press - 08/30/22 4:29 PM ET
NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the 20 most popular prime-time television programs for the week of Aug. 22-28, their networks and viewerships, as measured by the Nielsen company:

1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.43 million.

2. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.33 million.

3. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 5.55 million.

4. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.56 million.

5. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.08 million.

6. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.01 million.

7. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.99 million.

8. “Password,” NBC, 3.97 million.

9. “The ”$100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 3.89 million.

10. “FBI,” CBS, 3.74 million.

11. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 3.53 million.

12. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 3.37 million.

13. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 3.35 million.

14. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 3.33 million.

15. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News, 3.28 million.

16. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News, 3.26 million.

17. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News, 3.15 million.

18. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.13 million.

19. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.05 million.

20. “FBI: International,” CBS, 2.98 million.

