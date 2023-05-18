trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

‘Indiana Jones’ swings into Cannes Film Festival; Harrison Ford honored before joyous festivalgoers

by JAKE COYLE, Associated Press - 05/18/23 5:47 PM ET
by JAKE COYLE, Associated Press - 05/18/23 5:47 PM ET
Calista Flockhart, left, and Harrison Ford pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Calista Flockhart, left, and Harrison Ford pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

CANNES, France (AP) — Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford swung into Cannes on Thursday for the world premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in one of the most anticipated events of the French Riviera festival.

Fedoras abounded in the throngs of onlookers who watched Ford and company hit the red carpet.

Ford walked hand in hand with his wife, Calista Flockhart, and later joined his cast mates as John Williams’ score played across the red carpet. Among those in attendance were Disney chief Bob Iger, Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy and filmmaker Steve McQueen.

Ford, 80, who has said “Dial of Destiny” will be his last performance as the character, also received an honorary Palme d’Or from the Cannes Film Festival. Last year, Cannes feted “Top Gun Maverick” and Tom Cruise in a similar manner.

Inside the theater, Ford was greeted with thunderous applause. He beamed and looked around the theater before receiving the honorary Palme.

“I’m very touched. I’m very moved by this. They say when you’re about to die, you, you see your life flash before your eyes. I just saw my life flash before my eyes,” Ford said after a clip reel of his career was played.

“A great part of my life, not all of my life,” Ford continued, thanking Flockhart as well as “Dial of Destiny” director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

It’s not the first “Indiana Jones” film to premiere in Cannes. The fourth installment, “Indiana and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” launched at the 2008 edition of the festival. Critics and fans alike dismissed “Crystal Skull” as a misjudged sequel, though it still made $790 million worldwide.

This time, “Dial of Destiny” is hoping to make a similar if not larger global impact without its famous filmmakers. The new film, which the Walt Disney Co. will release June 30 in the U.S., is the first “Indiana” film not directed by Steven Spielberg or with a story credit to George Lucas. Instead, Mangold (“Ford vs. Ferrari,” “Logan”) takes the reins for a film co-starring Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas and Mads Mikkelsen.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  2. Freedom Caucus says ‘no further discussion’ on debt ceiling until Senate ...
  3. McCarthy shifts, voices new confidence in debt ceiling deal
  4. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  5. Tensions flare in ‘weaponization’ panel hearing with sidelined FBI agents 
  6. Cruz opens a probe into Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney partnership
  7. Pence ‘not terribly surprised’ to see Disney cancel Florida contract amid ...
  8. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  9. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  10. Bowman rips Greene for ‘reckless,’ ‘dangerous’ remarks about Capitol ...
  11. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  12. The Supreme Court may soon reverse a core legal tenet
  13. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  14. Louisiana congressman manhandles activist during press conference: ‘You’re ...
  15. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  16. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  17. Gorsuch slams pandemic emergency power as intrusion on civil liberties
  18. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
Load more

Video

See all Video