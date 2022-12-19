trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

International African American Museum delays January opening

by The Associated Press - 12/19/22 6:56 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/19/22 6:56 PM ET

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The International African American Museum won’t open in January as planned because of humidity and temperature issues with the building in Charleston, South Carolina, officials announced.

Environmental fluctuations could damage artifacts planned to be on display, The Post and Courier reported, citing a statement from the museum. The museum confirmed the delay in a statement it posted Monday on its Facebook page.

“Museums require extremely stringent humidity controls in order to display the most sensitive of items for extended periods of time,” the statement said. “This delay is necessary to ensure that the museum building achieves the conditions necessary to preserve and protect our most sensitive objects, artifacts, and art.”

Museum officials said they are monitoring the humidity in the facility, which is in downtown Charleston.

The museum is at the former Gadsden Wharf, where tens of thousands of enslaved Africans first entered America.

The museum had been scheduled to open the weekend of Jan. 21, shortly after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Organizers of the museum broke ground at the site in 2019 after raising more than $100 million in public and private funds.

Museum officials said they still “expect to welcome visitors in the first half of 2023,” The Post and Courier reported.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump responds to Jan. 6 criminal referrals: ‘It strengthens me’ 
  2. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  3. Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging election ...
  4. Many Senate Republicans aren’t protecting Trump after Jan. 6 panel’s nod to ...
  5. GOP lawmakers say Trump electability problem is behind cratering support
  6. Five takeaways as Jan. 6 panel criminally refers Trump
  7. Boebert says she won’t support McCarthy without mechanism to remove Speaker
  8. These are the fast-growing cities in the nation: study
  9. Supreme Court puts brakes on Title 42’s expiration  
  10. Jan. 6 committee unveils criminal referrals against Trump
  11. Gaetz jabs Trump over McCarthy support: ‘HR was not always his best thing’
  12. CNN chief says ‘uninformed vitriol’ from left has been ‘stunning’
  13. Juan Williams: Third party chatter opens door for Trump
  14. Live coverage: Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for 4 criminal violations
  15. Kari Lake calls for imprisoning Maricopa County election officials
  16. Jan. 6 committee launches ethics complaint against McCarthy, other GOP lawmakers
  17. Pence says DOJ charges against Trump for Jan. 6 would be ‘terribly divisive’
  18. Hope Hicks, other officials and advisers warned Trump about election fraud ...
Load more

Video

See all Video