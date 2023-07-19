trending:

Italian prosecutors open an investigation after Placebo frontman calls Meloni a fascist, reports say

by AP - 07/19/23 8:08 AM ET
FILE - Brian Molko performs with his alternative rock band Placebo of Britain in Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Prosecutors in Turin, Italy, have reportedly opened an investigation after the lead singer of British band Placebo insulted Premier Giorgia Meloni during a July 11 concert, calling her a fascist and racist. (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP, File)
ROME (AP) — Prosecutors in Turin have reportedly opened an investigation after the lead singer of British band Placebo insulted Premier Giorgia Meloni during a July 11 concert, calling her a fascist and racist.

The LaPresse and ANSA news agencies said the investigation into alleged “vilification” stemmed from a report by carabinieri police about the comments by Brian Molko during a performance at the Sonic Park Festival in Stupinigi, near Turin. LaPresse reported that as of Monday, Molko hadn’t been placed under investigation.

According to a cellphone video circulating on social media, Moko said in Italian: “Giorgia Meloni: piece of (expletive); fascist, racist (expletive).”

Emails and calls to Turin prosecutors seeking confirmation weren’t immediately returned. Facebook and Instagram messages left on Placebo’s official accounts went unanswered Wednesday.

Members of Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party, which has its roots in Italy’s neo-fascist movement, denounced the insults and demanded an apology.

“We cannot let an international event that attracts so many people (to Italy) be ruined by filthy words which, amidst a general silence, aim to attack the institutions of the republic,” LaPresse quoted Brothers of Italy lawmaker Augusta Montaruli as saying.

