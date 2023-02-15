trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Jane Fonda to attend Vienna Opera Ball with 90-year-old date

by The Associated Press - 02/15/23 12:07 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/15/23 12:07 PM ET
Actress Jane Fonda, left, and her host, businessman Richard Lugner, right, arrive for a news conference on the Vienna Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader)

VIENNA (AP) — American actor Jane Fonda said Wednesday she accepted an Austrian building tycoon’s invitation to attend the Vienna Opera Ball because he offered to “pay me quite a bit of money.”

The 85-year-old Academy Award and Golden Globe winner said at a news conference with her date, 90-year-old Richard Lugner, that she needed the money to pay her bills and to support her grandchildren.

“I support a lot of people,” Fonda said.

The opera ball is one of the highlights of the social calendar in Austria and known for a guest list that includes many celebrities. This year’s event is on Thursday.

Lugner is known for paying undisclosed sums of money to famous women to accompany him to the ball. His past guests include Pamela Anderson, Kim Kardashian and model Elle MacPherson.

Fonda said her commitment would not include dancing at the ball because she has a “fake shoulder, two fake hips, two fake knees.”

“I’m old and I may fall apart,” quipped the actor, whose recent roles have included the TV series ”Grace and Frankie” and the film “80 for Brady.”

She acknowledged not being well informed before she accepted Lugner’s invitation, telling reporters she thought it was to an “opera performance” and not a ball.

Fonda, who is well known for her activism to prevent teenage pregnancies and to curb climate change, said she was “sorry” to learn Austrian oil and gas company OMV sponsored the Vienna Opera Ball.

“These fossil fuel companies are criminal. They’re criminal. They’re killing people. They’re killing the planet,” she said.

“Please try to get your opera to stop taking support from an oil company,” Fonda added.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rejects ‘Bush in heels’ Haley
  2. Judge denies Trump’s offer to give DNA in E. Jean Carroll case, calling it ...
  3. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  4. White House hits GOP for ‘partisan publicity stunts’ ahead of McCarthy-led ...
  5. How China’s spy balloon spurred a rapid shift in US sky patrol
  6. Trump attacks Haley on Medicare, Social Security cuts
  7. Democrats reject Hochul's judicial nominee after GOP state senator's lawsuit
  8. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  9. Frustration builds over response to Ohio train derailment as officials urge ...
  10. Americans’ dissatisfaction with gun laws at new high: Gallup poll
  11. Two Democrats want McConnell’s 2011 debt-ceiling fix proposal to be adopted
  12. Michigan State student who survived high school shooting says system failed her
  13. Haley calls for ‘mental competency tests’ for politicians over 75
  14. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  15. Feinstein corrected by staffer about retirement announcement
  16. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  17. US intercepts four Russian warplanes near Alaska
  18. White House weighs possibility of Biden addressing UFOs
Load more

Video

See all Video