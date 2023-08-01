trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Janet Yang to serve second term as president of Oscars organization

by LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press - 08/01/23 5:00 PM ET
by LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press - 08/01/23 5:00 PM ET
FILE - Honoree Janet Yang attends the New York Women In Film & Television's 43rd annual Muse Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in New York. Yang has been re-elected to serve as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File_
FILE – Honoree Janet Yang attends the New York Women In Film & Television’s 43rd annual Muse Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in New York. Yang has been re-elected to serve as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File_

Janet Yang has been re-elected to serve as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization said Tuesday. This will mark Yang’s second term as president of the organization that puts on the Oscars and her fifth year as a governor-at-large.

Yang’s background in Hollywood is as a producer of films like “The Joy Luck Club,” “The People vs. Larry Flynt” and “Over the Moon” as well as the Emmy-winning film “Indictment: The McMartin Trial.” After serving the film academy in various positions over the years, she was elected president last year and oversaw the 95th Academy Awards in March, which saw an uptick in viewership compared to the last few years.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer said in a statement that under Yang’s leadership, “these dedicated governors will guide the Academy’s ongoing efforts to elevate the work of our global membership and film community, highlight our industry’s rich history, foster meaningful dialogue, and continue to build equity and inclusion in every aspect of our organization.”

The Academy’s board of governors also announced the election of several officer positions, including several first-time officers like Howard Berger to the Museum Committee, Brooke Breton to the Education and Outreach Committee, Tom Duffield to the Finance Committee and Howard A. Rodman to the Governance Committee.

The 96th Oscars will be held on March 10, 2024, and broadcast live on ABC.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Harris fires back at DeSantis offer to talk Florida's Black history curriculum
  2. What to know about the six co-conspirators in Trump’s indictment
  3. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  4. Who is Tanya Chutkan, the judge assigned in Trump’s 2020 election case?
  5. High school boys are trending conservative
  6. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  7. DeSantis attacks DC jurors after Trump indictment 
  8. Comer jokes special counsel ‘plagiarized’ notes on Biden but put in ...
  9. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  10. Trump indicted on Jan. 6 charges
  11. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  12. Trump indictment details efforts to overturn 2020 election: recap
  13. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  14. Ramaswamy sues DOJ, files fresh records request for Trump indictment details
  15. Pence condemns Trump on Jan. 6 indictment: ‘country is more important’
  16. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  17. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  18. DeSantis-appointed board eliminating minority-based hiring, contracting at ...
Load more