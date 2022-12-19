trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Jeremy Clarkson column about Meghan sparks tide of criticism

by The Associated Press - 12/19/22 10:05 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/19/22 10:05 AM ET
Jeremy Clarkson
FILE – Co-host Jeremy Clarkson attends Amazon Studio’s “The Grand Tour” season two premiere screening and party at Duggal Greenhouse on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in New York. British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson says he is “horrified to have caused so much hurt” with a scathing column about Prince Harry’s wife Meghan that attracted a flood of complaints. The host of Amazon’s “The Grand Tour” wrote in tabloid newspaper The Sun that he hated the former Meghan Markle “on a cellular level” and dreamed of her being paraded through British towns and publicly shamed. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson said Monday he is “horrified to have caused so much hurt” with a scathing column about Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, that attracted a flood of complaints.

Clarkson, who hosts motoring show “The Grand Tour” on Amazon, wrote in tabloid newspaper The Sun that he hated the former Meghan Markle “on a cellular level” and dreamed of her being paraded naked through British towns “while the crowds chant ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

Media watchdog the Independent Press Standards Organization said it had received more than 12,000 complaints about the column by Monday — close to the total number of complaints it received in all of 2021.

The column was removed from The Sun’s website on Monday.

Clarkson, who made his name as the combative host of the BBC car show “Top Gear,” said the public shaming image was “a clumsy reference” to a scene in “Game of Thrones.”

“I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future,” he wrote on Twitter.

Clarkson’s column followed the release of a six-part Netflix documentary about Harry and Meghan’s acrimonious split from the British royal family. The couple quit royal duties and moved to California in 2020, citing a lack of support from the palace and racist press treatment of Meghan, who is biracial.

Clarkson’s column was condemned by public figures including Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who called it “deeply misogynist and just downright awful and horrible.”

Clarkson’s daughter Emily Clarkson posted on Instagram that “I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

Asked about the article, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that “for everyone in public life, language matters.” He added that “I absolutely don’t believe that Britain is a racist country.”

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump responds to Jan. 6 criminal referrals: ‘It strengthens me’ 
  2. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  3. Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging election ...
  4. GOP lawmakers say Trump electability problem is behind cratering support
  5. Boebert says she won’t support McCarthy without mechanism to remove Speaker
  6. Five takeaways as Jan. 6 panel criminally refers Trump
  7. These are the fast-growing cities in the nation: study
  8. Jan. 6 committee unveils criminal referrals against Trump
  9. Gaetz jabs Trump over McCarthy support: ‘HR was not always his best thing’
  10. Supreme Court puts brakes on Title 42’s expiration  
  11. CNN chief says ‘uninformed vitriol’ from left has been ‘stunning’
  12. Live coverage: Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for 4 criminal violations
  13. Juan Williams: Third party chatter opens door for Trump
  14. Kari Lake calls for imprisoning Maricopa County election officials
  15. Pence says DOJ charges against Trump for Jan. 6 would be ‘terribly divisive’
  16. Jan. 6 committee launches ethics complaint against McCarthy, other GOP lawmakers
  17. Hope Hicks, other officials and advisers warned Trump about election fraud ...
  18. Jan. 6 committee goes out swinging 
Load more

Video

See all Video