Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap

by The Associated Press - 01/21/23 4:59 PM ET
Jeremy Renner
FILE – Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. Renner says he is out of the hospital after he was seriously injured in a snow plow accident. In response to a Twitter post Monday about his TV series “Mayor of Kingstown,” Renner tweeted that other than the brain fog that remains, he is very excited to watch the next episode with his family at home. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

Renner, 52, said earlier that he is recovering at home from what Nevada authorities say were serious chest injuries he suffered when he was run over by his 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer while helping free a relative’s car on a private road near Lake Tahoe.

In social media posts Saturday, Renner expressed “much love and appreciation” to people for their “messages and thoughtfulness.”

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” he wrote.

He also said “morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.”

Earlier, in a response to a Twitter post Monday about his Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” Renner said that “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

The two-time Oscar nominee also plays Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avengers” movies and has a recurring role in the “Mission Impossible” franchise.

