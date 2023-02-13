trending:

Jodie Comer named best actress at UK’s WhatOnStage awards

by The Associated Press - 02/13/23 7:19 AM ET
Jodie Comer
FILE – Jodie Comer poses for photographers at the premiere of the film ‘The Last Duel’ in London, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Comer turns 29 on March 11. “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer was named best actor at London’s WhatsOnStage awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, were female performers dominated newly gender-neutral acting categories. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer was named best actor at London’s WhatsOnStage awards, were female performers dominated newly gender-neutral acting categories.

Comer won for her performance as a lawyer dealing with the aftermath of a sexual assault in one-person show “Prima Facie,” which is due to open on Broadway in April.

At Sunday’s awards Gwyneth Keyworth was named best supporting performer in a play for the role of Scout in “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

A revival of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” at Regent’s Park Open Air Theater scored acting prizes for Courtney Bowman, as best performer in a musical, and Lauren Drew as best supporting performer.

Lucy Jones won the prize for best takeover of a role, for “Wicked.” The sole male acting winner was Joe Locke, who won best professional debut for “The Trials.”

“Prime Facie,” written by Suzie Miller, was named best new play, while a new production of Mike Bartlett’s “Cock” took the trophy for best revival.

“Bonnie & Clyde the Musical,” a decade-old Broadway flop revived to acclaim in London’s West End, was named best new musical. An edgy, stripped down production of “Oklahoma!” that came to London after a hit run in New York was named best musical revival.

The night’s biggest winner was “My Neighbor Totoro,” an adaption of a classic Studio Ghibli animated film, which took five prizes including best direction for Phelim McDermott.

The awards, now in their 23rd year, are sponsored by theater website WhatsOnStage.com and are decided by public vote.

