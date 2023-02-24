trending:

Jonas Brothers announce new album, Broadway shows in March

by The Associated Press - 02/24/23 1:26 PM ET
Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas
FILE – Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform at Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Bal in New York on Dec. 10, 2021. The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to be on Broadway from March 14-18. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Jonas Brothers have released a new single and revealed an upcoming album and plans to hit Broadway for five shows next month.

Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas announced Friday they’ll use each night at the Marquis Theatre to focus on a different album, including “Jonas Brothers,” “A Little Bit Longer,” “Lines, Vines and Trying Times,” “Happiness Begins” and their upcoming collection due in May, simply called “The Album.” They are scheduled to be on Broadway from March 14-18.

The brothers released the song “Wings” from “The Album,” which is being executive produced by Jon Bellion.

Nick Jonas is no stranger to Broadway, having starred in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” in 2012, as well as roles in “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Les Misérables.” He and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, helped produce the short-lived 2021 play “Chicken & Biscuits.”

