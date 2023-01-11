trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Judge tells Detroit museum: Don’t move van Gogh painting

by ED WHITE, Associated Press - 01/11/23 4:25 PM ET
by ED WHITE, Associated Press - 01/11/23 4:25 PM ET
Visitors file past at the Van Gogh painting “Une Liseuse De Romans”, also known as “The Novel Reader”, during the Van Gogh in America exhibit at the Detroit Institute of Arts, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Detroit. (Andy Morrison/Detroit News via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered a Detroit museum to hold onto an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh in response to a lawsuit by its owner, who claims it has been missing for nearly six years.

The painting, titled “The Novel Reader” or “The Reading Lady,” is part of a rare van Gogh exhibit, which ends Jan. 22 at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Brokerarte Capital Partners LLC and its sole proprietor, Gustavo Soter of Brazil, acquired the painting in 2017 for $3.7 million, but a “third party” took possession of the art, according to the lawsuit.

“Plaintiff has not known the location of the painting,” the lawsuit states. “Recently, however, plaintiff learned that the painting is in the DIA’s possession, on display as part of the museum’s ‘Van Gogh in America’ exhibition.”

The lawsuit seeks to have the painting turned over to the owner. U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh barred the museum from moving it, a temporary step before a court hearing on Jan. 19.

The painting is worth more than $5 million, according to the lawsuit.

The museum declined to comment on the dispute but said “no allegation of misconduct by the DIA has been alleged.”

The oil-on-canvas painting indicates that it’s on loan from a collection in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It is one of 80 van Gogh works in the exhibition.

“The loan was accepted in accordance with best museum practices and is subject to the protections of applicable federal law through registration with the U.S. Department of State,” the museum said.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  2. Second batch of classified Biden docs found at new location: report
  3. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  4. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  5. Pressure mounts on House GOP to punish Santos
  6. The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial
  7. White House spars with reporters over Biden classified documents questions
  8. Nation closing in on $31.4T borrowing limit 
  9. GOP rep: Republicans ‘tone-deaf’ on abortion
  10. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  11. Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special ...
  12. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  13. McCarthy doesn’t call for Santos to resign: ‘The voters elected him to ...
  14. McCarthy: George Santos shouldn’t be on any top House committees
  15. New Congress: Here’s who’s heading the various House Committees
  16. White House extends COVID-19 public health emergency once again
  17. House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session
  18. NYC’s No Pants Subway Ride canceled for second straight year
Load more

Video

See all Video