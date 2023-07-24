trending:

Jury in Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial ends 1st day of deliberations in London

by AP - 07/24/23 11:59 AM ET
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court for a lunch break, in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. The Jury is expected to start deliberating in the case of actor Kevin Spacey, who has pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual and indecent assault. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
LONDON (AP) — Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Kevin Spacey adjourned Monday after deliberating for 2.5 hours without reaching a verdict on allegations by four men that date back two decades.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The jury of nine men and three women heard testimony over three weeks in Southwark Crown Court before starting their deliberations, which were scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.

Spacey’s defense lawyer said during closing arguments last week that three of the men are liars and he suggested jurors should not convict the Oscar winner for making a “clumsy pass” at a fourth man.

The prosecutor called Spacey a “sexual bully” who took advantage of his power as a major celebrity and took what he wanted when he wanted it.

The acts alleged between 2001 and 2013 range from unwanted touching to aggressive crotch-grabbing and, in one instance, performing oral sex on an unconscious man.

