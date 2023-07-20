trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Jury deliberations underway in double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly in South Florida

by AP - 07/20/23 9:02 PM ET
by AP - 07/20/23 9:02 PM ET
Defense attorney Stuart Adelstein gives his closing argument in the trial of Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Defense attorney Stuart Adelstein gives his closing argument in the trial of Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in a South Florida courtroom began deliberating Thursday afternoon in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly, and the 24-year-old artist could face a possible death sentence if convicted of the fatal shooting of two childhood friends.

The jury recessed after a few hours and was set to resume deliberations Friday morning.

Broward County prosecutors delivered their closing argument Thursday morning in the October 2018 shooting deaths. They reminded jurors that the fatal shots came from inside a Jeep where the victims had been shot, and by every account, from the seat where YNW Melly was sitting, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Melly, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, had his breakout in 2017 and went on to work with Kanye West on “Mixed Personalities,” which was released in January 2019, a month before Demons was arrested on murder charges.

Killed were Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. Williams and Thomas were both part of the YNW collective, known respectively as YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy.

According to prosecutors, Demons, Williams and Thomas were riding in a Jeep driven by Cortland Henry, known as YNW Bortlen, after a recording session in Fort Lauderdale when Demons fatally shot Williams and Thomas. Henry is charged as an accomplice in the case and will be tried separately.

After killing Williams and Thomas — prosecutors said — Demons and Henry drove the bodies to an area near the Everglades, where they shot at the back and passenger sides of Henry’s Jeep from the outside to make it look like Williams and Thomas had been the victims of a drive-by shooting.

Defense lawyers, in presenting their closing argument Thursday afternoon, focused on the fact that the gun used in the shooting was never recovered. They also told jurors that YNW Melly had no apparent motive.

Prosecutors said the shooting was part of a gang action, while defense attorneys said that lacks credibility because Demons and the victims were close friends.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  2. Republicans release FBI form with unverified Biden-Burisma allegations
  3. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  4. Trump target letter hints at surprise approach from prosecutors 
  5. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  6. North Korea gives US cold shoulder on missing soldier
  7. RFK Jr. hearing puts censorship, misinformation fights at center stage
  8. Trump’s GOP primary rivals ramp up pressure on him to debate
  9. Try censoring this anti-woke anthem in a small town
  10. DeSantis asks Florida officials to review AB InBev assets following Bud Light ...
  11. Poll shows Biden beating Trump, even if Manchin runs 
  12. FBI ‘expressly’ opposed GOP release of unverified Biden tip
  13. Jordan says RFK Jr. post on Hank Aaron was ‘just pointing out facts’
  14. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  15. Will Hurd: Some GOP voters think ‘Trump is boring’
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Presented by P&W Military Engines — Grassley ...
  17. UPS strike would trigger pandemic-era supply chain issues, expert says
  18. Biden’s new student loan relief plan — and its legal challenges — face a ...
Load more