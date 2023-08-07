trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

K-pop star Suga becomes 3rd BTS member to begin military service in South Korea

by MARIA SHERMAN, Associated Press - 08/07/23 8:46 PM ET
by MARIA SHERMAN, Associated Press - 08/07/23 8:46 PM ET
FILE - BTS member Suga attends an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. Suga has become the third member of BTS to begin South Korea’s compulsory military service. BTS' label, Big Hit Music, said in a statement on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, that Suga "has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.” (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FILE – BTS member Suga attends an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. Suga has become the third member of BTS to begin South Korea’s compulsory military service. BTS’ label, Big Hit Music, said in a statement on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, that Suga “has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.” (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Following his debut solo tour earlier this year, Suga, the K-pop superstar rapper/singer/songwriter, has become the third member of BTS to begin South Korea’s compulsory military service.

“We would like to inform our fans that SUGA has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement,” Big Hit Music said in a statement.

“We ask you for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist.”

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 are required by law to perform 18-21 months of military service under a conscription system meant to deter aggression from rival North Korea.

The law gives special exemptions to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers if they have obtained top prizes in certain competitions and are assessed to have enhanced national prestige. K-pop stars and other entertainers aren’t subject to such privileges.

However, in 2020, BTS postponed their service until age 30 after South Korea’s National Assembly revised its Military Service Act ​, allowing K-pop stars to delay their enlistment until age 30.

There was heated public debate in 2022 over whether to offer special exemptions of mandatory military service for BTS members, until the group’s management agency announced in October that all seven members would fulfill their duties.

In December 2022, BTS’s eldest member, Jin, enlisted at age 30 after revoking his request to delay his conscription. J-Hope followed suit last April.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
  2. Trump ratchets up attacks on Pence after Jan. 6 indictment
  3. Trump lawyer says Jack Smith showing ‘discomfort’ with protective order ...
  4. Georgia set to take over the Trump indictment spotlight 
  5. America’s white majority is aging out
  6. Judge Cannon questions use of out-of-state grand jury in Mar-a-Lago ...
  7. EPA is ignoring the glaring problem with dirty electric vehicles
  8. Trump directs rage at DC judge handling his Jan. 6 case
  9. Home prices hit record highs in nearly two-thirds of major markets
  10. Ramaswamy calls Juneteenth a ‘useless’ holiday
  11. Fox News’s Watters on possible Trump protective order: ‘He’ll violate it ...
  12. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  13. Trump seeks latitude in sharing evidence in Jan. 6 case with ...
  14. Farmers are under threat, but not from foreign land-buyers
  15. Zoom tells employees to return to the office
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Lawyers say DOJ wants to ‘censor’ Trump
  17. House Democrat says McCarthy only siding with Trump ‘just to hold his caucus ...
  18. Press: The Biden ‘crime family’ that isn’t  
Load more