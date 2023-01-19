trending:

Legend, Carlile, Crow to perform at MusiCares tribute event

by The Associated Press - 01/19/23 3:58 PM ET
LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow and Lionel Richie will be among those performing in tribute to Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson when both are honored as the 2023 MusiCares Person of the Year by the Recording Academy.

The academy announced the lineup Thursday for the tribute concert and gala to be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 3 — two days before the Grammy Awards.

Other performers announced include Jimmie Allen, Chloe X Halle, The Isley Brothers, Mumford & Sons, The Temptations, PJ Morton, Rita Wilson, Dionne Warwick and Trombone Shorty.

Past MusiCares honorees include Joni Mitchell, Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton and Aerosmith.

It’s the first time the tribute ceremony will honor two greats.

Gordy, a music mogul who founded the Motown record label, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Robinson is a Grammy winner who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

The gala concert and dinner raises funds for the programs of MusiCares, the Recording Academy charity that provides health and welfare services to musicians in need.

