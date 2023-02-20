trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Leiji Matsumoto, creator of ‘Space Battleship Yamato,’ dies

by MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press - 02/20/23 1:51 AM ET
by MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press - 02/20/23 1:51 AM ET
FILE – Manga artist Leiji Matsumoto poses for portraits at the 70th edition of the Venice Film Festival held from Aug. 28 through Sept. 7, in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 3, 2013. Matsumoto died of acute heart failure in a Tokyo hospital on Feb. 13, 2023, his office, Studio Leijisha, said Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Leiji Matsumoto, the anime creator known for ”Space Battleship Yamato” and other classics using a fantastical style and antiwar themes, has died at age 85.

His manga works “Galaxy Express 999” and “Space Pirate Captain Herlock” were adapted into television anime series in the 1970s and became huge hits in and outside Japan.

Matsumoto, whose real name was Akira Matsumoto, died of acute heart failure in a Tokyo hospital on Feb. 13, his office, Studio Leijisha, said Monday.

Born in the southwestern city of Kurume, Matsumoto started drawing at age 6, and rose to fame with “Otoko Oidon,” a manga series telling the story of a poor man from southern Japan who lives in a boarding house in Tokyo and struggles to balance work and studying.

Many of his manga were in the “battlefield comics” genre with more than 150 stories depicting tragedy of war.

His antiwar theme comes from his father, an elite army pilot who returned from Southeast Asia and taught his son that war should never be fought.

In his interview with Japan’s NHK television in 2018, Matsumoto recalled seeing his father apologize to the mothers of his subordinates for not being able to bring them back alive. His father also told Matsumoto that one had to be a demon to not think an enemy has a family.

“War destroys your future,” Matsumoto said in the interview, noting that many talented youths who might have contributed to “the civilization of mankind” were killed during war.

“I was told by my father that any life is born in order to live, not to die,” Matsumoto said. “I think we should not be wasting time fighting on the Earth.”

Matsumoto received several cultural and arts awards from the Japanese government, and the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters from France.

Matsumoto’s daughter Makiko Matsumoto, who heads the studio, said in a statement released on Twitter: “Manga artist Leiji Matsumoto set out on a journey to the sea of stars. I think he lived a happy life, thinking about continuing to draw stories as a manga artist.”

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP impatience grows for DeSantis to make move on Trump
  2. Trump’s bluffing days are done
  3. Democrats grapple with how to take on Nikki Haley
  4. Daylight saving time: Which states want to stop changing the clocks?
  5. DeSantis suggests moving federal agencies outside DC
  6. Florida substitute teacher fired over video DeSantis called ‘fake narrative’
  7. Pritzker embraces role as DeSantis foil on Illinois schools
  8. Nearly 30 percent of work remains remote as workers dig in
  9. Special counsel shows signs of ramping up Trump investigation
  10. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
  11. Will mail be delivered on Presidents Day 2023?
  12. Biden makes surprise trip to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky
  13. Hogan: Conservative leaders would privately agree election wasn’t stolen, but ...
  14. China likely to pull back on lethal aid to Russia after US warning: retired ...
  15. Zelensky says Ukraine will defend Bakhmut, ‘but not at any price’
  16. Nuclear inspectors in Iran find uranium enriched to 84-percent purity: reports
  17. Section 230, student debt top divisive Supreme Court agenda
  18. Battle lines form in Democrats’ race for Feinstein seat
Load more

Video

See all Video