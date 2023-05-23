trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish set for Global Citizen’s ‘Power Our Planet’ show for climate financing

by GLENN GAMBOA, Associated Press - 05/23/23 6:51 AM ET
by GLENN GAMBOA, Associated Press - 05/23/23 6:51 AM ET
FILE - Lenny Kravitz performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Music superstars Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish and H.E.R. will team with advocacy nonprofit Global Citizen for a concert in front of the Eiffel Tower designed to convince world leaders to take further action against climate change. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE – Lenny Kravitz performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Music superstars Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish and H.E.R. will team with advocacy nonprofit Global Citizen for a concert in front of the Eiffel Tower designed to convince world leaders to take further action…

Music superstars Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish and H.E.R. will team with advocacy nonprofit Global Citizen for a free concert in front of the Eiffel Tower designed to convince world leaders to take further action against climate change.

“Power Our Planet: Live in Paris” is set for June 22 to coincide with the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, a gathering of the world’s political and business leaders to help developing nations finance sustainability projects.

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans says the summit is an opportunity for governments and global banks to collaborate to jump start climate projects stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. He hopes “Power Our Planet” will encourage leaders to take advantage of that opportunity and provide the $16.7 billion in outstanding climate financing promised in 2009 to lower-income countries. He is also seeking to advance reforms at the World Bank to make up to $1 trillion in additional financing available.

“Global leaders and democratically elected governments really only respond to the momentum of their people and summits like this can come and go,” Evans told The Associated Press. “If it doesn’t achieve its goal, we’re going to miss the window this year to make the climate negotiations the success, which is even more important after last year’s complete failure in Egypt.”

The Eiffel Tower event is part of the Global Citizen initiative, announced last month at the Global Citizen NOW conference in New York, supporting Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s call to rewrite the rules of global development banks and relieve the debts of lower-income countries to increase funding for climate adaptation projects.

Global Citizen has shown for years, especially with its A-list concerts in New York’s Central Park, that it can generate action by having cultural leaders mobilize their supporters. And artists like Kravitz plan to motivate fans to “act today to save tomorrow.”

“The next generation are inheriting a planet that’s being devastated by climate change,” Kravitz said in a statement. “We have the power to change things with our voices and our actions.”

French President Emmanuel Macron supports the Global Citizen event, citing the need for “a world with more solidarity.”

“Crises are multiplying and the number of those who place their hope in peace and multilateralism will only grow if we, as a global community, demonstrate that we are there to help the most vulnerable,” Macron said in a statement. “Because there will be no climate transition worldwide if we don’t fight for more justice and equity.”

Major philanthropic organizations — including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Rotary International, and Open Society Foundations – as well as the public-private partnership Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, will also support the effort.

“Power Our Planet: Live in Paris,” which will also include performances from Finneas, Jon Batiste, and Ben Harper, will be livestreamed on Global Citizen’s social media platforms, while Amazon Music will host the livestream on its Twitch channel.

_____

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  2. Draft Tucker PAC ceases activities after legal threat from Carlson
  3. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
  4. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  5. Jeffries suggests he’d support spending freeze
  6. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  7. McCarthy's PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  8. Loudermilk asks MPD, National Archives for Jan. 6 materials
  9. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  10. McCarthy has little room to maneuver in debt ceiling talks
  11. These are the biggest sticking points in the debt ceiling fight
  12. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  13. Last Kari Lake legal challenge to loss dismissed
  14. Trump Organization finishes last in brand reputation survey for second straight ...
  15. Surgeon General issues advisory that social media is contributing to youth ...
  16. Texas bans ‘Marxist’ diversity offices at state universities, following ...
  17. Jon Hamm narrates ad for Hawley opponent in Missouri: ‘You can’t fake ...
  18. Will Trump win the nomination? Watch the process, not the polls
Load more

Video

See all Video