Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child, a boy

by The Associated Press - 07/17/23 5:23 PM ET
FILE – Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first child.

The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, her rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday.

“The family is over the moon in love,” the statement said.

Lohan, 37, gave birth in Dubai, where the couple lives, according to Page Six. Her son’s exact birth date was not released.

Luai is an Arabic name that means “shield” or “protector.” Lohan announced her pregnancy in March in a photo posted to Instagram of a white onesie emblazoned with “coming soon.”

She has lived overseas for several years and has been married to Shammas since last year.

Lohan was once a tabloid mainstay but now keeps a lower public profile. She has returned to acting, starring last year in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas,” and on the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”

In a June interview with Allure magazine, Lohan said she was thrilled about becoming a mother, and opened up about balancing work and home life.

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” she said. “It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

Lohan sought the guidance of her “Freaky Friday” co-star.

“I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,’” she said.

Lohan’s mother, Dina Lohan, recently told People magazine that her daughter has wanted to be a mother.

“Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I’m one of four,” she said. “We have a big family, so she’s always wanted children. And she’s so maternal.”

As for Shammas, Dina said he’s “so sweet and they’re just so happy. They’re just really happy and ready.”

