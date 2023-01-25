trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

London gallery to show McCartney photos from Beatlemania era

by The Associated Press - 01/25/23 5:48 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/25/23 5:48 AM ET
Paul McCartney
FILE – Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell pose for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film ‘If These Walls Could Sing’ in London, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. A trove of previously unseen photos taken by Paul McCartney as The Beatles shot to global stardom will go on display in London this year. The National Portrait Gallery announced Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 that the exhibition, titled “Eyes of the Storm,” will help mark the gallery’s reopening in June after a three-year refurbishment.(Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — A trove of previously unseen photos taken by Paul McCartney as the Beatles shot to global stardom will go on display in London this year.

The National Portrait Gallery announced Wednesday that the exhibition, titled “Eyes of the Storm,” will help mark the gallery’s reopening in June after a three-year refurbishment.

Gallery director Nicholas Cullinan said McCartney, approached the gallery in 2020 saying he had rediscovered a batch of photos from late 1963 and early 1964 that he had thought were lost. The pictures cover a brief, transformative time when the Beatles rose from sensations in their own country to a worldwide phenomenon, notably their breakthrough in the U.S. and historic appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

Cullinan said they were an “extraordinary” set of images of “such a famous and important cultural moment … taken by someone who was really, as the exhibition title alludes, in the eye of the storm.”

“Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of The Storm” opens June 28 and runs to Oct. 1. A companion book will come out two weeks earlier in the U.S. and Britain, according to a joint announcement by the British and American publishers.

“Anyone who rediscovers a personal relic or family treasure is instantly flooded with memories and emotions, which then trigger associations buried in the haze of time,” McCartney said in a statement issued through his publishers.

“This was exactly my experience in seeing these photos, all taken over an intense three-month period of travel, culminating in February 1964. It was a wonderful sensation to be plunged right back. Here was my own record of our first huge trip, a photographic journal of The Beatles in six cities, beginning in Liverpool and London, followed by Paris … and then what we regarded as the big time, our first visit as a group to America.”

The gallery is due to reopen June 22. Other exhibitions slated for this year include a retrospective of the 20th-century English photographer Yevonde, a show of drawings by David Hockney and an exhibition of portraits by Black artists from the U.S. and Britain.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  2. Ukraine will now push for F-16 fighter jets, government adviser says
  3. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  4. Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges 
  5. Pompeo accuses Schiff of leaking classified information 
  6. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  7. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  8. Senate GOP pours cold water on idea of impeaching Biden
  9. Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
  10. Santos in newly resurfaced podcast mulled possibility Epstein was still alive
  11. ‘Liberal’ may finally be shedding its political stigma
  12. Treasury tells Comer to wait on decision on possible Hunter Biden bank records
  13. DirecTV drops Newsmax
  14. Russia needs to be humiliated in Ukraine
  15. Nick Fuentes Twitter account suspended less than 24 hours after reinstatement
  16. Santos unsure on voting to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  17. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  18. Kremlin: Doomsday Clock moving closer to midnight ‘really alarming’
Load more

Video

See all Video