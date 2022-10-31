trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Louisiana services set for rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis

by The Associated Press - 10/31/22 7:29 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/31/22 7:29 PM ET

FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — The family of legendary rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has announced details of memorial services planned this weekend for his birthplace, Ferriday, Louisiana.

Lewis, known for hits such as “Great Balls of Fire” and many others, died Friday at age 87.

The funeral service is set for 11 a.m. Central Time on Saturday at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, family members said. There will be very limited public availability, but the ceremony will be livestreamed, with details to be announced later on Lewis’ Facebook page. A private burial will follow.

A celebration of life is also planned for 1 p.m. that day at the Arcade Theater in Ferriday, Lewis’ representatives said.

Lewis was the last survivor of a generation of artists that rewrote music history, a group that included Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Little Richard.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Conspiracy theories aided by ...
  2. Is a 25th Amendment removal in Joe ...
  3. GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon ...
  4. Here’s why the Fed’s next big ...
  5. How the impending red wave could ...
  6. Hochul widens lead over Zeldin in New ...
  7. Supreme Court clears way for Graham ...
  8. Arizona’s Libertarian Senate ...
  9. Liz Cheney backs Democrat Tim Ryan in ...
  10. 2022 polling: The bad, the ugly and ...
  11. These five races will determine the ...
  12. Why Biden is sending US weapons ...
  13. Chief Justice Roberts temporarily ...
  14. Supreme Court leaves TSA mask ...
  15. Donald Trump Jr. mocks Paul Pelosi ...
  16. US nuclear-capable B-52 bombers head ...
  17. Trump says Ye made ‘rough ...
  18. Fox News’s Laura Ingraham says GOP ...
Load more

Video

See all Video