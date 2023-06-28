trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’

by MARIA SHERMAN, Associated Press - 06/28/23 6:14 PM ET
by MARIA SHERMAN, Associated Press - 06/28/23 6:14 PM ET
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.”

Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.

The tour was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary wrote.

Live Nation confirmed the tour postponement, citing Oseary’s post.

The Celebration tour is scheduled to make stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among other cities, and its first leg was slated to end on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas. Oseary said details about rescheduled dates would be shared soon.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP divided on first impeachment target
  2. The latest Hunter Biden controversy, explained
  3. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  4. Will the KGB be the last man standing in Russia?
  5. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  6. UPS Teamsters say nationwide strike is ‘imminent’ if Friday deadline not met
  7. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  8. DeSantis vetoes GOP-backed criminal justice reform bill
  9. Will the Supreme Court strike down debt forgiveness?
  10. Trump support dips among Republicans after federal indictment: poll 
  11. Jesse Watters: five things to know about the rising Fox News star 
  12. Christie bashes DeSantis’s Jan. 6 remarks: ‘Did he have a TV?’ 
  13. DeSantis suggests he would eliminate several federal agencies, including IRS
  14. Biden administration announces $7 billion residential solar grant program
  15. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  16. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  17. California owes reparations for making Ronald Reagan president
  18. Why Europe and America are going in opposite directions on youth transgender ...
Load more

Video

See all Video