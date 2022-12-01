trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Max Beckmann self-portrait sold at German auction for $20.7M

by The Associated Press - 12/01/22 1:40 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/01/22 1:40 PM ET
Auctioneer Markus Krause gestures in front of the painting ‘Selbstbildnis gelb-rosa’ (self-portrait yellow-rose), 1943 oil on canvas, by German painter Max Beckmann, as it is auctioned in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. A self-portrait painted during World War II by German expressionist artist Max Beckmann has been sold in Berlin for 20 million euros ($20.7 million), which appears to be a record for an art auction in Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) — A self-portrait painted during World War II by German expressionist artist Max Beckmann sold Thursday in Berlin for 20 million euros ($20.7 million), a price that appears to be a record for an art auction in Germany.

The buyer of Beckmann’s “Self-Portrait Yellow-Pink” at the Grisebach auction house in the German capital wasn’t identified. Bidding started at 13 million euros (about $13.7 million). Factoring in additional costs, the buyer will have to pay out 23.2 million euros (about $24.4 million).

Beckmann was born in Leipzig in 1884. After the Nazis came to power in 1933, he was among the artists whose work was classified as “degenerate art,” and hundreds of his works were seized from German museums.

He emigrated to Amsterdam, where in 1943 he painted the somber self-portrait that was auctioned off on Thursday. Beckmann gave the painting to his wife, Mathilde Kaulbach, who kept it until her death in 1986.

Beckmann moved to the United States in 1947 and died in New York in 1950.

According to German media, the 9.5 million-euro sale last year of a 15th-century bronze sculpture of a Buddhist deity from China had held the art auction record in Germany. That beat the 4.7 million euros for which another Beckmann painting, “The Egyptian,” was sold at Grisebach in 2018.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  2. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  3. Senate rejects proposal to give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave
  4. Biden’s first state dinner draws famous faces
  5. Five reasons why the Georgia Senate runoff matters
  6. Elon Musk suspends Ye from Twitter following swastika tweet
  7. McCarthy indicates Republicans plan to investigate Jan. 6 panel
  8. Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
  9. Obama mocks Herschel Walker over werewolf, vampire talk
  10. Defense Department fails another audit, but makes progress
  11. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  12. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  13. DeSantis questions ‘huge underperformance’ among Republicans nationwide
  14. ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor Brad William Henke dies at 56: reports
  15. New York’s out-migration lost the GOP the governor’s mansion
  16. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  17. Arizona’s Cochise County certifies election following court order
  18. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
Load more

Video

See all Video