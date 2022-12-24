trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Maxi Jazz, front man for British band Faithless, dead at 65

by The Associated Press - 12/24/22 1:58 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/24/22 1:58 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — Maxi Jazz, a DJ and singer who fronted the eclectic British dance band Faithless known for such hits as “Insomnia” and “We Come 1,” has died. He was 65.

Faithless announced his death on social media Saturday, saying he “died peacefully in his sleep last night.”

“He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible,” the band’s statement reads.

Additional details about his death were not immediately available.

Born Maxwell Fraser in London, Maxi Jazz emerged in the British club scene in the 1980s as a DJ on pirate radio and founder of the Soul Food Cafe System. He later formed Faithless along with producer-instrumentalist-DJ Rollo Armstrong, keyboardist-DJ Sister Bliss and singer-songwriter Jamie Cotto. They drew upon such a wide range of influences that their record company described their debut album “Reverence,” released in 1996, as “folk-house-hip-hop-blues-ambience-jazz-rap for the dance floor and sofa.”

“Reverence” did not catch on initially, but eventually gained a wide following; the band went on to global popularity through its dynamic stage performances and albums including “Outrospective” and the greatest hits collection “Forever Faithless.”

Faithless broke up in 2011, but reunited recently, without Jazz, who had since formed Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Is Trump now forced to run third-party?
  2. Judge dismisses remainder of Kari Lake’s election lawsuit following two-day ...
  3. Ocasio-Cortez only Democrat to vote ‘no’ on spending package
  4. Are US retirees foregoing large sums of Social Security benefits?
  5. Why Democrats released Trump’s tax returns
  6. Jan. 6 Committee’s new report flips a script on history
  7. Senate GOP rebukes Trump with Electoral Count Act
  8. These fast food places, restaurants will be open on Christmas Day 2022
  9. Five signs Biden is definitely running for another term 
  10. Mike Lindell questions DeSantis 2022 election win: ‘I don’t believe it’
  11. Biden, Zelensky send warning to a defiant Putin
  12. Trump rails against Jan. 6 committee following final report release
  13. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  14. What grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve, Day this year?
  15. Pelosi on McCarthy calling omnibus ‘one of the most shameful acts’ he’s ...
  16. Republicans navigate tricky relations with a damaged Trump
  17. With eyes on DOJ, a complex path for Trump Jan. 6 prosecution
  18. Hochul deploys National Guard to Buffalo region as ‘life threatening’ storm ...
Load more

Video

See all Video