trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Memorial for Lisa Marie Presley to be held at Graceland

by The Associated Press - 01/16/23 8:18 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/16/23 8:18 PM ET
FILE – Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 46th annual Country Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 1, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. Presley, singer and only child of Elvis, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, after a hospitalization, according to her mother, Priscilla Presley. She was 54. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley will be held next weekend at Graceland, the famed Memphis home of her father, Elvis Presley.

The memorial for Lisa Marie Presley will be held on the front lawn of the mansion at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, according to a representative of her daughter and actor Riley Keough.

Presley, 54, died Thursday, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

It was previously announced that Presley will be buried at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. Elvis and other members of the Presley family are also buried at Graceland.

A singer-songwriter herself, Lisa Marie did not live in Memphis, where she was born. But she made trips to the city for celebrations of her father’s birth anniversary and commemorations of his death, which stunned the world when he was found dead in Graceland at age 42 on Aug. 16, 1977.

Lisa Marie became the sole heir of the Elvis Presley Trust, which — along with Elvis Presley Enterprises — managed Graceland and other assets until she sold her majority interest in 2005. She retained ownership of the mansion itself, the 13 acres around it and items inside the home.

She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, and three children.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  2. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
  3. Biden knocks ‘fiscally demented’ Republicans in MLK Day speech
  4. Experts see ‘desperation’ in ‘flailing’ Putin’s war leadership shuffle
  5. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  6. The religious persecution on our doorstep
  7. NY Republican calls for DOJ, FEC to freeze Santos campaign funds
  8. These US cities have the worst life expectancy, report finds
  9. McCarthy weighs in on defense spending cuts amid GOP divisions
  10. Biden’s classified documents headache won’t go away quietly
  11. In deposition, Trump dismisses ‘hoax’ rape claim, threatens to sue accuser
  12. Former GOP New Mexico candidate for state House arrested in shootings targeting ...
  13. The swamp comes for Joe Biden
  14. Will mail be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023?
  15. Republicans decry 'double standard' in handling of Biden classified documents ...
  16. Five unanswered questions about Biden’s classified documents
  17. White House counsel: No visitor logs for Biden Delaware home
  18. 2023 stamp price increases are about to kick in
Load more

Video

See all Video